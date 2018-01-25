Crossword puzzle answers: January 26, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on January 26, 2018.
ACROSS 1 Whammy 5 Coffee variety 10 Like lumber 14 Petri-dish contents 15 Solid evidence 16 Canute's foe 17 "-- Lisa" 18 Deep distress 19 Acct. insurer 20 Consomme 22 Chaos theory shape 24 Morays 27 Gentlemen 28 Harmful precipitation (2 wds.) 32 It may be ruled 35 Status -- 36 Playing marble 38 Romantic isle 40 Longest arm bone 42 Bundle of grain 44 Goody-goody 45 Defense ploy 47 Buzz off 49 Dwight's nickname 50 Rascal 52 Put at risk 54 Aloha in Rome 56 Immunity shots 57 Hydrogen-atom lack 60 Playing cards 64 Beats the field 65 Retail giant 68 Centurion's moon 69 Sunburn remedy 70 Via -- 71 Party cheese 72 Hedge shrubs 73 Ghost 74 Flower droplets
DOWN 1 Door post 2 Mr. Stravinsky 3 Billionth prefix 4 Not for kids (hyph.) 5 Auto-sticker info 6 Bobby of hockey 7 Hairxstyle 8 Weed killers 9 Fling 10 Flatter (hyph.) 11 "Hawkeye" Pierce 12 Trumpet effect 13 Gridiron div. 21 Vindictive goddess 23 Gator kin 25 Falls behind 26 Groans 28 Swimming pool hue 29 High-grades 30 Doric's cousin 31 Sister's girl 33 New shoot 34 Three-wheeler 37 Gets with effort 39 Disney CEO Bob -- 41 You can count on them 43 Vanish bit by bit 46 Not orig. 48 -- my words! 51 Goosedown jackets 53 Fastened shut 55 Pep 57 River in "Aida" 58 Plenty, to poets 59 Auto-parts store 61 In the buff 62 Eat away at 63 Snead and Spade 64 Customary manner 66 Unburden 67 -- kwon do