Crossword puzzle answers: January 26, 2018

Here are the crossword solutions found in today's paper.
 Published : January 26, 2018 | Updated : January 26, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on January 26, 2018.

ACROSS
1 Whammy
 5 Coffee variety
 10 Like lumber
 14 Petri-dish contents
 15 Solid evidence
 16 Canute's foe
 17 "-- Lisa"
 18 Deep distress
 19 Acct. insurer
 20 Consomme
 22 Chaos theory shape
 24 Morays
 27 Gentlemen
 28 Harmful precipitation (2 wds.)
 32 It may be ruled
 35 Status --
 36 Playing marble
 38 Romantic isle
 40 Longest arm bone
 42 Bundle of grain
 44 Goody-goody
 45 Defense ploy
 47 Buzz off
 49 Dwight's nickname
 50 Rascal
 52 Put at risk
 54 Aloha in Rome
 56 Immunity shots
 57 Hydrogen-atom lack
 60 Playing cards
 64 Beats the field
 65 Retail giant
 68 Centurion's moon
 69 Sunburn remedy
 70 Via --
 71 Party cheese
 72 Hedge shrubs
 73 Ghost
 74 Flower droplets
 

DOWN 
 1 Door post
 2 Mr. Stravinsky
 3 Billionth prefix
 4 Not for kids (hyph.)
 5 Auto-sticker info
 6 Bobby of hockey
 7 Hairxstyle
 8 Weed killers
 9 Fling
 10 Flatter (hyph.)
 11 "Hawkeye" Pierce
 12 Trumpet effect
 13 Gridiron div.
 21 Vindictive goddess
 23 Gator kin
 25 Falls behind
 26 Groans
 28 Swimming pool hue
 29 High-grades
 30 Doric's cousin
 31 Sister's girl
 33 New shoot
 34 Three-wheeler
 37 Gets with effort
 39 Disney CEO Bob --
 41 You can count on them
 43 Vanish bit by bit
 46 Not orig.
 48 -- my words!
 51 Goosedown jackets
 53 Fastened shut
 55 Pep
 57 River in "Aida"
 58 Plenty, to poets
 59 Auto-parts store
 61 In the buff
 62 Eat away at
 63 Snead and Spade
 64 Customary manner
 66 Unburden
 67 -- kwon do

 

 
