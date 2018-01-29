Home
 
Crossword puzzle answers: January 30, 2018

Here are the crossword solutions found in today's paper.
 Published : January 30, 2018 | Updated : January 30, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on January 30, 2018.

ACROSS
1 Lacking panache
 5 Cut a wide --
 10 Biggers' sleuth
 14 Moreno or Rudner
 15 Mawkish
 16 Roll-call yell
 17 Shortly
 18 Mindful
 19 Low-fat spread
 20 Grammar class
 22 Frosty, for one
 24 Mind reader's gift
 25 -- with (took action)
 26 Target (hyph.)
 30 Clock fronts
 34 Greek letter
 35 Maiden-name indicator
 36 Leno or Letterman
 37 Least rigid
 40 Daunt
 42 Barracuda habitat
 43 Previous to
 44 Startled cry
 45 Dependents
 46 Really dislikes
 49 Waterfowl
 52 Beret
 53 Shipwreck, maybe
 56 Pack animals
 60 Jai --
 61 Maurice's thanks
 64 Asian desert
 65 Horse controller
 66 Yummy pie
 67 Corsica neighbor
 68 Freighter hazard
 69 Jargon
 70 Coal deposit
 

DOWN 
  1 Declare boastfully
 2 Queue
 3 Nefertiti's god
 4 "Messiah" composer
 5 Whets
 6 Exclamation of surprise
 7 Police-blotter info
 8 Brief
 9 Scavenging animal
 10 Chuck-wagon call
 11 Ship's wheel
 12 Kind of rug
 13 Light in a tube
 21 19th letter
 23 Of yore
 25 Joey or Kiki
 26 Further down
 27 City near Syracuse
 28 Weaker, as an excuse
 29 So far
 31 Range sizes
 32 Quay
 33 Tries to locate
 38 Spanking
 39 Come later
 40 "Where Eagles Dare" actress
 41 Robin's offspring
 43 Sullivan and Murrow
 47 O'Hara's "-- Joey"
 48 PR concerns
 50 Free tickets
 51 Bow down
 53 Costume
 54 Not into the wind
 55 Fox's abode
 57 Lawn pest
 58 "Fernando" band
 59 Yul's film realm
 62 Electronics mfr.
 63 Dismiss

 

 
