Crossword puzzle answers: January 30, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on January 30, 2018.
ACROSS 1 Lacking panache 5 Cut a wide -- 10 Biggers' sleuth 14 Moreno or Rudner 15 Mawkish 16 Roll-call yell 17 Shortly 18 Mindful 19 Low-fat spread 20 Grammar class 22 Frosty, for one 24 Mind reader's gift 25 -- with (took action) 26 Target (hyph.) 30 Clock fronts 34 Greek letter 35 Maiden-name indicator 36 Leno or Letterman 37 Least rigid 40 Daunt 42 Barracuda habitat 43 Previous to 44 Startled cry 45 Dependents 46 Really dislikes 49 Waterfowl 52 Beret 53 Shipwreck, maybe 56 Pack animals 60 Jai -- 61 Maurice's thanks 64 Asian desert 65 Horse controller 66 Yummy pie 67 Corsica neighbor 68 Freighter hazard 69 Jargon 70 Coal deposit
DOWN 1 Declare boastfully 2 Queue 3 Nefertiti's god 4 "Messiah" composer 5 Whets 6 Exclamation of surprise 7 Police-blotter info 8 Brief 9 Scavenging animal 10 Chuck-wagon call 11 Ship's wheel 12 Kind of rug 13 Light in a tube 21 19th letter 23 Of yore 25 Joey or Kiki 26 Further down 27 City near Syracuse 28 Weaker, as an excuse 29 So far 31 Range sizes 32 Quay 33 Tries to locate 38 Spanking 39 Come later 40 "Where Eagles Dare" actress 41 Robin's offspring 43 Sullivan and Murrow 47 O'Hara's "-- Joey" 48 PR concerns 50 Free tickets 51 Bow down 53 Costume 54 Not into the wind 55 Fox's abode 57 Lawn pest 58 "Fernando" band 59 Yul's film realm 62 Electronics mfr. 63 Dismiss