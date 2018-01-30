Home
 
Choose Your City
Change City

I want news Only from

Crossword

Crossword puzzle answers: January 31, 2018

Here are the crossword solutions found in today's paper.
By
Metro Games
 Published : January 31, 2018 | Updated : January 31, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on January 31, 2018.

ACROSS
1 Expedite
 6 Mix it up
 10 Poor review
 13 Ticket info
 14 Chili con --
 15 Prospector's find
 16 Computer-chip maker
 17 Outlying community
 18 Luau souvenir
 19 Percolated
 21 Slackening off
 23 Dressing-down
 26 Where Bryce Canyon is
 27 Thunder god
 30 Tarzan's friends (2 wds.)
 33 Lowest ebb
 35 Economize
 36 Robberies
 38 Showy lilies
 42 Wishes for
 46 Works a cure
 47 Murmured
 50 Inventory wd.
 51 Faculty honcho
 52 Move out
 54 Varied within certain limits
 57 Corrected a manuscript
 61 Arith. mean
 62 Used a doormat
 65 Video-game pioneer
 66 Round veggie
 67 Writer -- Zola
 68 Sir, in Mumbai
 69 Do the wrong thing
 70 Ridge of rock
 71 Ladies of Paris
 

DOWN 
 1 Weigh anchor
 2 Knotty wood
 3 This, in Tijuana
 4 Astonishing
 5 Metropolis of India
 6 Jazz instrument
 7 Capote nickname
 8 About (2 wds.)
 9 Melodious -- McEntire
 10 Courteous
 11 Fight locales
 12 Horse sound
 14 Evergreens
 20 Unit of work
 22 Additional
 24 Last mo.
 25 Auricle
 27 HBO alternative
 28 Derisive snort
 29 Shelley offering
 31 Twitch
 32 Memsahib's servant
 34 Motorist nos.
 37 Maple syrup base
 39 Youngster
 40 Hirt and Gore
 41 Compass dir.
 43 Gun the engine
 44 Firearms org.
 45 Withdraw
 47 Loom user
 48 Jet garage
 49 Water barrier
 51 Arrange gracefully
 53 Back-comb hair
 55 Pitcher
 56 Two nickels
 58 Wonka's creator
 59 Huron neighbor
 60 Claims
 63 Slapstick missile
 64 Folkloric being

 

 
 
Latest News

 
Trending