Crossword puzzle answers: January 31, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on January 31, 2018.
ACROSS 1 Expedite 6 Mix it up 10 Poor review 13 Ticket info 14 Chili con -- 15 Prospector's find 16 Computer-chip maker 17 Outlying community 18 Luau souvenir 19 Percolated 21 Slackening off 23 Dressing-down 26 Where Bryce Canyon is 27 Thunder god 30 Tarzan's friends (2 wds.) 33 Lowest ebb 35 Economize 36 Robberies 38 Showy lilies 42 Wishes for 46 Works a cure 47 Murmured 50 Inventory wd. 51 Faculty honcho 52 Move out 54 Varied within certain limits 57 Corrected a manuscript 61 Arith. mean 62 Used a doormat 65 Video-game pioneer 66 Round veggie 67 Writer -- Zola 68 Sir, in Mumbai 69 Do the wrong thing 70 Ridge of rock 71 Ladies of Paris
DOWN 1 Weigh anchor 2 Knotty wood 3 This, in Tijuana 4 Astonishing 5 Metropolis of India 6 Jazz instrument 7 Capote nickname 8 About (2 wds.) 9 Melodious -- McEntire 10 Courteous 11 Fight locales 12 Horse sound 14 Evergreens 20 Unit of work 22 Additional 24 Last mo. 25 Auricle 27 HBO alternative 28 Derisive snort 29 Shelley offering 31 Twitch 32 Memsahib's servant 34 Motorist nos. 37 Maple syrup base 39 Youngster 40 Hirt and Gore 41 Compass dir. 43 Gun the engine 44 Firearms org. 45 Withdraw 47 Loom user 48 Jet garage 49 Water barrier 51 Arrange gracefully 53 Back-comb hair 55 Pitcher 56 Two nickels 58 Wonka's creator 59 Huron neighbor 60 Claims 63 Slapstick missile 64 Folkloric being