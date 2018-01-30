Crossword puzzle answers: January 31, 2018

Here are the crossword solutions found in today's paper.

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on January 31, 2018.

ACROSS 1 Expedite 6 Mix it up 10 Poor review 13 Ticket info 14 Chili con -- 15 Prospector's find 16 Computer-chip maker 17 Outlying community 18 Luau souvenir 19 Percolated 21 Slackening off 23 Dressing-down 26 Where Bryce Canyon is 27 Thunder god 30 Tarzan's friends (2 wds.) 33 Lowest ebb 35 Economize 36 Robberies 38 Showy lilies 42 Wishes for 46 Works a cure 47 Murmured 50 Inventory wd. 51 Faculty honcho 52 Move out 54 Varied within certain limits 57 Corrected a manuscript 61 Arith. mean 62 Used a doormat 65 Video-game pioneer 66 Round veggie 67 Writer -- Zola 68 Sir, in Mumbai 69 Do the wrong thing 70 Ridge of rock 71 Ladies of Paris