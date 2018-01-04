Crossword puzzle answers: January 4, 2018

Here are the crossword solutions found in today's paper.

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on January 4, 2018.

ACROSS 1 Jars 6 Urges on 11 Mr. Ameche 14 Orange-and-white rental (hyph.) 15 Useful thing 16 -- you with it? 17 "48 Hrs." lead 18 Apathy 20 Doo-wop's -- Na Na 21 Russian veto 23 Felt nostalgia 24 Web surfer's must 26 NASA splashdown 28 Sure! (2 wds.) 30 Subatomic particles 31 Late bloomer 32 Light-headed? 33 Regal emblem 36 Miss Muffet's fare 37 Ribs and chops 38 Roquefort hue 39 Stockholm carrier 40 Yeats and Keats 41 The present 42 Dumps a lover 43 Alligator milieux 44 Kidnaps 47 Cowcatcher? 48 Unwritten on 49 Gull relative 50 Herr in Madras 53 Flourished 56 Slalom obstacles 58 Id -- 59 Escalator part 60 "Maria --" 61 Keep it down! 62 Describing underbelly 63 Like some jokes