Crossword puzzle answers: January 4, 2018

Here are the crossword solutions found in today's paper.
By
Metro Games
 Published : January 04, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on January 4, 2018.

ACROSS
1 Jars
 6 Urges on
 11 Mr. Ameche
 14 Orange-and-white rental (hyph.)
 15 Useful thing
 16 -- you with it?
 17 "48 Hrs." lead
 18 Apathy
 20 Doo-wop's -- Na Na
 21 Russian veto
 23 Felt nostalgia
 24 Web surfer's must
 26 NASA splashdown
 28 Sure! (2 wds.)
 30 Subatomic particles
 31 Late bloomer
 32 Light-headed?
 33 Regal emblem
 36 Miss Muffet's fare
 37 Ribs and chops
 38 Roquefort hue
 39 Stockholm carrier
 40 Yeats and Keats
 41 The present
 42 Dumps a lover
 43 Alligator milieux
 44 Kidnaps
 47 Cowcatcher?
 48 Unwritten on
 49 Gull relative
 50 Herr in Madras
 53 Flourished
 56 Slalom obstacles
 58 Id --
 59 Escalator part
 60 "Maria --"
 61 Keep it down!
 62 Describing underbelly
 63 Like some jokes
 

DOWN 
1 Hair balls?
 2 Oops! (hyph.)
 3 Sled dogs
 4 -- a lid on it!
 5 Willowy
 6 Hawthorne's town
 7 Jr.'s exam
 8 -- Enterprise
 9 Second notes
 10 Grant
 11 Intimidate
 12 Decree
 13 Down and out
 19 Sardine holders
 22 So far
 25 Be compliant
 26 Disorderly demonstrations
 27 Zillions of years
 28 Veers
 29 Safety agcy.
 30 Urban maps
 32 Sugar crop
 33 Gallery hanging (2 wds.)
 34 Make hay
 35 Falls for
 37 Shed
 38 Anchor terminus
 40 Fence stakes
 41 Played banjo
 42 Carl Gustav --
 43 Private's word
 44 French clerics
 45 Feel embarrassment
 46 Foe of Luke and Han
 47 Helen of "I Am Woman"
 49 Pair of mules
 51 Landlord's income
 52 By Jove! (2 wds.)
 54 Hematite
 55 PBS funder
 57 Frazier foe

 

 
