Crossword puzzle answers: January 4, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on January 4, 2018.
ACROSS 1 Jars 6 Urges on 11 Mr. Ameche 14 Orange-and-white rental (hyph.) 15 Useful thing 16 -- you with it? 17 "48 Hrs." lead 18 Apathy 20 Doo-wop's -- Na Na 21 Russian veto 23 Felt nostalgia 24 Web surfer's must 26 NASA splashdown 28 Sure! (2 wds.) 30 Subatomic particles 31 Late bloomer 32 Light-headed? 33 Regal emblem 36 Miss Muffet's fare 37 Ribs and chops 38 Roquefort hue 39 Stockholm carrier 40 Yeats and Keats 41 The present 42 Dumps a lover 43 Alligator milieux 44 Kidnaps 47 Cowcatcher? 48 Unwritten on 49 Gull relative 50 Herr in Madras 53 Flourished 56 Slalom obstacles 58 Id -- 59 Escalator part 60 "Maria --" 61 Keep it down! 62 Describing underbelly 63 Like some jokes
DOWN 1 Hair balls? 2 Oops! (hyph.) 3 Sled dogs 4 -- a lid on it! 5 Willowy 6 Hawthorne's town 7 Jr.'s exam 8 -- Enterprise 9 Second notes 10 Grant 11 Intimidate 12 Decree 13 Down and out 19 Sardine holders 22 So far 25 Be compliant 26 Disorderly demonstrations 27 Zillions of years 28 Veers 29 Safety agcy. 30 Urban maps 32 Sugar crop 33 Gallery hanging (2 wds.) 34 Make hay 35 Falls for 37 Shed 38 Anchor terminus 40 Fence stakes 41 Played banjo 42 Carl Gustav -- 43 Private's word 44 French clerics 45 Feel embarrassment 46 Foe of Luke and Han 47 Helen of "I Am Woman" 49 Pair of mules 51 Landlord's income 52 By Jove! (2 wds.) 54 Hematite 55 PBS funder 57 Frazier foe