Crossword puzzle answers: January 5, 2018

Here are the crossword solutions found in today's paper.
By
Metro Games
 Published : January 05, 2018 | Updated : January 05, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on January 5, 2018.

ACROSS
1 Pile up
 6 Spade's namesakes
 10 Borodin prince
 14 Glazed goody
 15 Thud
 16 Mature
 17 Lucifer Ornamental and Pansy's son
 18 Viking letter
 19 Curved molding
 20 Brenda's desire (2 wds.)
 22 Ocean compound
 23 Skippers' OKs
 24 Mother rabbit
 26 Coup member
 30 Forming droplets
 34 Tobacco plugs
 35 Join the rat race
 36 Billiards stick
 37 Irritate
 38 Rowing teams
 40 Staffer
 41 Verse lead-in
 42 Use hip boots
 43 Fencing swords
 44 Pair of sixes
 46 Submerge
 48 Goal
 49 Cold spell
 50 Young horse
 53 Big hit (2 wds.)
 59 -- do for now
 60 Soprano's piece
 61 Chilling
 62 Ancient colonnade
 63 Shoppers' haven
 64 Comes across as
 65 Package --
 66 High-fashion mag
 67 Bridges
 

DOWN 
 1 Not know from --
 2 "-- Dick"
 3 Sothern and Blyth
 4 Woodpecker lure
 5 Fishing spots
 6 More agile
 7 Grads
 8 "-- Lisa"
 9 Cash dispensers?
 10 Wrinkle-free
 11 Billion, in combos
 12 Fuel cartel
 13 Tackle-box item
 21 Reuben bread
 25 Acorn bearer
 26 Cancel a launch
 27 Slacks material
 28 Coil or spiral
 29 Meadow browser
 30 Curtain call
 31 More frosty
 32 Renoir models
 33 Overhead honkers
 35 Microscopic
 38 Old maid, e.g. (2 wds.)
 39 Hwys.
 40 Greystoke's nanny
 42 Sallow
 43 Female ruler
 45 Place for wine
 46 Fill the lungs
 47 Ginnie --
 49 Tanker mishap
 50 Boxer's weapon
 51 Dog in "Beetle Bailey"
 52 Felipe or Matty
 54 Kind of tradition
 55 Pager's sound
 56 Length x width
 57 Sketch
 58 Not so much

 

 
Tags:Crossword
 
