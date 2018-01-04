Crossword puzzle answers: January 5, 2018

Here are the crossword solutions found in today's paper.

ACROSS 1 Pile up 6 Spade's namesakes 10 Borodin prince 14 Glazed goody 15 Thud 16 Mature 17 Lucifer Ornamental and Pansy's son 18 Viking letter 19 Curved molding 20 Brenda's desire (2 wds.) 22 Ocean compound 23 Skippers' OKs 24 Mother rabbit 26 Coup member 30 Forming droplets 34 Tobacco plugs 35 Join the rat race 36 Billiards stick 37 Irritate 38 Rowing teams 40 Staffer 41 Verse lead-in 42 Use hip boots 43 Fencing swords 44 Pair of sixes 46 Submerge 48 Goal 49 Cold spell 50 Young horse 53 Big hit (2 wds.) 59 -- do for now 60 Soprano's piece 61 Chilling 62 Ancient colonnade 63 Shoppers' haven 64 Comes across as 65 Package -- 66 High-fashion mag 67 Bridges