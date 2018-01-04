Crossword puzzle answers: January 5, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on January 5, 2018.
ACROSS 1 Pile up 6 Spade's namesakes 10 Borodin prince 14 Glazed goody 15 Thud 16 Mature 17 Lucifer Ornamental and Pansy's son 18 Viking letter 19 Curved molding 20 Brenda's desire (2 wds.) 22 Ocean compound 23 Skippers' OKs 24 Mother rabbit 26 Coup member 30 Forming droplets 34 Tobacco plugs 35 Join the rat race 36 Billiards stick 37 Irritate 38 Rowing teams 40 Staffer 41 Verse lead-in 42 Use hip boots 43 Fencing swords 44 Pair of sixes 46 Submerge 48 Goal 49 Cold spell 50 Young horse 53 Big hit (2 wds.) 59 -- do for now 60 Soprano's piece 61 Chilling 62 Ancient colonnade 63 Shoppers' haven 64 Comes across as 65 Package -- 66 High-fashion mag 67 Bridges
DOWN 1 Not know from -- 2 "-- Dick" 3 Sothern and Blyth 4 Woodpecker lure 5 Fishing spots 6 More agile 7 Grads 8 "-- Lisa" 9 Cash dispensers? 10 Wrinkle-free 11 Billion, in combos 12 Fuel cartel 13 Tackle-box item 21 Reuben bread 25 Acorn bearer 26 Cancel a launch 27 Slacks material 28 Coil or spiral 29 Meadow browser 30 Curtain call 31 More frosty 32 Renoir models 33 Overhead honkers 35 Microscopic 38 Old maid, e.g. (2 wds.) 39 Hwys. 40 Greystoke's nanny 42 Sallow 43 Female ruler 45 Place for wine 46 Fill the lungs 47 Ginnie -- 49 Tanker mishap 50 Boxer's weapon 51 Dog in "Beetle Bailey" 52 Felipe or Matty 54 Kind of tradition 55 Pager's sound 56 Length x width 57 Sketch 58 Not so much