Crossword puzzle answers: January 8, 2018

Here are the crossword solutions found in today's paper.
By
Metro Games
 Published : January 08, 2018 | Updated : January 08, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on January 8, 2018.

ACROSS
1 Light pink wine
 5 Ta-ta in Turin
 9 Money maker
 13 Amherst sch.
 15 Kind of radio
 16 Mighty steed
 17 Ill-chosen
 18 Bombay attire
 19 Mantra chanter
 20 Pen part
 21 Thor's father
 23 Volcano's mouth
 25 Lady's shoe
 26 Laughed loudly
 27 Peter the Great's wife
 30 Nol or Chaney
 31 Like the tabloids
 32 Light bulb filament
 37 No future -- --
 38 Whitecaps
 40 Surrender territory
 41 Fast-food joint
 43 Turf warriors
 44 Tease good-naturedly
 45 Soup, salad, etc.
 47 Montana capital
 50 Crawling with
 51 Table linen, often
 52 Tiger's game
 53 DVD predecessor
 56 PC system
 57 Comedian Jay --
 59 Leave-taking
 61 -- amandine
 62 Joie de vivre
 63 Water holes
 64 Row
 65 Morse code signals
 66 Gala
 

DOWN 
  1 Rack and --
 2 All, in combos
 3 Volvo rival
 4 Telepathy
 5 Bungalow
 6 Bowie's wife
 7 It's south of Eur.
 8 Vowels before pi
 9 Indonesian
 10 Up in arms
 11 "A Boy -- Sue"
 12 Ski lift (hyph.)
 14 Impassive
 22 Rather or Aykroyd
 24 Chimed
 25 On the -- (kaput)
 26 Visibly cold
 27 Barrette
 28 Pueblo people
 29 Desert st.
 32 Hydroelectric org.
 33 Psych out
 34 Gymnasts' goals
 35 Sidle past
 36 Monster's loch
 38 Creased
 39 Verdi opera
 42 Barely makes do
 43 Horselaugh
 45 Sings like Bing
 46 Olive yield
 47 Vietnam capital
 48 Novelist -- Zola
 49 More permissive
 51 Gold deposit
 52 Punkie
 53 Nasty
 54 Druid
 55 Red herring
 58 New Haven student
 60 Rock's -- Leppard

 

 
