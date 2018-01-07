Crossword puzzle answers: January 8, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on January 8, 2018.
ACROSS 1 Light pink wine 5 Ta-ta in Turin 9 Money maker 13 Amherst sch. 15 Kind of radio 16 Mighty steed 17 Ill-chosen 18 Bombay attire 19 Mantra chanter 20 Pen part 21 Thor's father 23 Volcano's mouth 25 Lady's shoe 26 Laughed loudly 27 Peter the Great's wife 30 Nol or Chaney 31 Like the tabloids 32 Light bulb filament 37 No future -- -- 38 Whitecaps 40 Surrender territory 41 Fast-food joint 43 Turf warriors 44 Tease good-naturedly 45 Soup, salad, etc. 47 Montana capital 50 Crawling with 51 Table linen, often 52 Tiger's game 53 DVD predecessor 56 PC system 57 Comedian Jay -- 59 Leave-taking 61 -- amandine 62 Joie de vivre 63 Water holes 64 Row 65 Morse code signals 66 Gala
DOWN 1 Rack and -- 2 All, in combos 3 Volvo rival 4 Telepathy 5 Bungalow 6 Bowie's wife 7 It's south of Eur. 8 Vowels before pi 9 Indonesian 10 Up in arms 11 "A Boy -- Sue" 12 Ski lift (hyph.) 14 Impassive 22 Rather or Aykroyd 24 Chimed 25 On the -- (kaput) 26 Visibly cold 27 Barrette 28 Pueblo people 29 Desert st. 32 Hydroelectric org. 33 Psych out 34 Gymnasts' goals 35 Sidle past 36 Monster's loch 38 Creased 39 Verdi opera 42 Barely makes do 43 Horselaugh 45 Sings like Bing 46 Olive yield 47 Vietnam capital 48 Novelist -- Zola 49 More permissive 51 Gold deposit 52 Punkie 53 Nasty 54 Druid 55 Red herring 58 New Haven student 60 Rock's -- Leppard