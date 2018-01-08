Home
 
Crossword puzzle answers: January 9, 2018

Here are the crossword solutions found in today's paper.
 Published : January 09, 2018 | Updated : January 09, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on January 9, 2018.

ACROSS
1 Green Hornet's valet
 5 Orchard pest
 10 Liverpool pokey
 14 Ever's partner
 15 Bete --
 16 Swit co-star
 17 Wall St. landmark
 18 Philanthropist
 19 Raid
 20 Less trouble
 22 They make it happen
 24 Roman 602
 26 Gael republic
 27 Fairy tale abodes
 30 Supply of food
 34 Bravo, in Baja
 35 Hairpin curves
 38 Turkey neighbor
 39 Kipling novel
 40 Fall planting
 42 Affix
 43 Draw forth
 46 Bovary and Peel
 48 Business VIP
 49 Refusal
 51 Little -- (Custer's Last Stand)
 53 Wheels for nanny
 55 Whodunit terrier
 56 Takeout dish (2 wds.)
 60 Stage whispers
 64 More than wish
 65 Gather bit by bit
 67 Artificial fly
 68 Mideast title
 69 Parrot's word
 70 Best or Ferber
 71 Legal costs
 72 Runs a store
 73 Bug repellent
 

DOWN 
  1 Welles' "Citizen --"
 2 Writer -- Seton
 3 Prepare the salad
 4 New York lake
 5 Huffiest
 6 Luau fare
 7 Queen's quarters
 8 Castle or Dunne
 9 Wreck, as a train
 10 Spectators at a golf match
 11 Shampoo additive
 12 Nose stimulus
 13 Back muscles
 21 Livy's "Lo!"
 23 Bikini tops
 25 Gush forth
 27 Jabbed playfully
 28 Still in the game
 29 Clinker
 31 Dragon constellation
 32 Comforter stuffing
 33 Dangerous gas
 36 Shade tree
 37 Lion in Africa
 41 Compatriots
 44 Smoked herrings
 45 Pitcher handles
 47 Bane of pvts.
 50 Chuckles
 52 Grabbed a cab
 54 Skirmish
 56 Kitchen VIP
 57 Part of HBO
 58 Mayberry moppet
 59 Loud cry
 61 Tenderfoot
 62 Seacoast eagle
 63 Usher's quest
 66 The works

 

 
