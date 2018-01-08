Crossword puzzle answers: January 9, 2018

Here are the crossword solutions found in today's paper.

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on January 9, 2018.

ACROSS 1 Green Hornet's valet 5 Orchard pest 10 Liverpool pokey 14 Ever's partner 15 Bete -- 16 Swit co-star 17 Wall St. landmark 18 Philanthropist 19 Raid 20 Less trouble 22 They make it happen 24 Roman 602 26 Gael republic 27 Fairy tale abodes 30 Supply of food 34 Bravo, in Baja 35 Hairpin curves 38 Turkey neighbor 39 Kipling novel 40 Fall planting 42 Affix 43 Draw forth 46 Bovary and Peel 48 Business VIP 49 Refusal 51 Little -- (Custer's Last Stand) 53 Wheels for nanny 55 Whodunit terrier 56 Takeout dish (2 wds.) 60 Stage whispers 64 More than wish 65 Gather bit by bit 67 Artificial fly 68 Mideast title 69 Parrot's word 70 Best or Ferber 71 Legal costs 72 Runs a store 73 Bug repellent