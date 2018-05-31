Home
 
Choose Your City
Change City

I want news Only from

Crossword

Crossword puzzle answers: June 1, 2018

Here are the crossword solutions found in today's paper.
By
Lenyon Whitaker
 Published : June 01, 2018 | Updated : June 01, 2018
Crossword puzzle answers: June 1, 2018
Crossword puzzle answers: June 1, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on June 1, 2018. 

Thank you for playing.  :)  

ACROSS
1 Sales rep's goal
 6 Walks in water
 11 Hid the treasure
 12 Straw mat
 13 Theater features
 14 Legendary king
 15 Uncontrollable jerk
 16 Madame Bovary's name
 17 Boutique
 19 Pro -- (in proportion)
 23 Vaccine amts.
 26 Neutral or first
 28 Marshal's problem
 29 Old-timey
 31 Wed in haste
 33 Temporary peace
 34 Draw out
 35 NASA destination
 36 "Monday Night Football" airer
 39 "Wild Thing" rapper Tone --
 40 Quick look
 42 Dramatic intro (hyph.)
 44 "The Valley of Horses" author
 46 -- Dame
 51 Galvanize
 54 Realm
 55 Leave hastily
 56 Masters
 57 Silly trick
 58 Compact



DOWN 
 1 Smart remark
 2 Bear, to Brutus
 3 Van Gogh's medium
 4 Abounds
 5 Commercial pitches
 6 Affectionate
 7 Perfume base
 8 Telegraph syllable
 9 Down Under bird
 10 Hitchcock's title
 11 -- -relief
 12 Bay or city
 16 Help-wanted abbr.
 18 Alt.
 20 BP merger partner
 21 Theme
 22 Be a party to
 23 Hex
 24 Reason why
 25 Scholarly notation
 27 CSA monogram
 29 Swab (hyph.)
 30 Once called
 32 Mae West's Diamond --
 34 Finish
 37 Not flat
 38 Good friend
 41 Hawaiian island
 43 Battery post
 45 Leatherneck org.
 47 Comet, to an ancient
 48 Phone bugs
 49 Ceremony
 50 Nav. rank
 51 Nabokov heroine
 52 Toon pooch
 53 Tenth mo.
 54 Pater

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
Tags:Crossword
 
 
Latest News
 
Trending

Latest Events

 