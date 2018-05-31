Crossword puzzle answers: June 1, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on June 1, 2018.
Thank you for playing. :)
ACROSS 1 Sales rep's goal 6 Walks in water 11 Hid the treasure 12 Straw mat 13 Theater features 14 Legendary king 15 Uncontrollable jerk 16 Madame Bovary's name 17 Boutique 19 Pro -- (in proportion) 23 Vaccine amts. 26 Neutral or first 28 Marshal's problem 29 Old-timey 31 Wed in haste 33 Temporary peace 34 Draw out 35 NASA destination 36 "Monday Night Football" airer 39 "Wild Thing" rapper Tone -- 40 Quick look 42 Dramatic intro (hyph.) 44 "The Valley of Horses" author 46 -- Dame 51 Galvanize 54 Realm 55 Leave hastily 56 Masters 57 Silly trick 58 Compact
DOWN 1 Smart remark 2 Bear, to Brutus 3 Van Gogh's medium 4 Abounds 5 Commercial pitches 6 Affectionate 7 Perfume base 8 Telegraph syllable 9 Down Under bird 10 Hitchcock's title 11 -- -relief 12 Bay or city 16 Help-wanted abbr. 18 Alt. 20 BP merger partner 21 Theme 22 Be a party to 23 Hex 24 Reason why 25 Scholarly notation 27 CSA monogram 29 Swab (hyph.) 30 Once called 32 Mae West's Diamond -- 34 Finish 37 Not flat 38 Good friend 41 Hawaiian island 43 Battery post 45 Leatherneck org. 47 Comet, to an ancient 48 Phone bugs 49 Ceremony 50 Nav. rank 51 Nabokov heroine 52 Toon pooch 53 Tenth mo. 54 Pater