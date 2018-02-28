Home
 
Choose Your City
Change City

I want news Only from

Crossword

Crossword puzzle answers: March 1, 2018

Here are the crossword solutions found in today's paper.
By
Metro Games
 Published : March 01, 2018 | Updated : March 01, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on March 1, 2018.

ACROSS
1 Lose brightness
 5 Language of Pakistan
 9 Prima donnas
 14 -- hygiene
 15 Southwest art colony
 16 Yawning
 17 Words from Scrooge
 18 Aha! (2 wds.)
 19 Doctor's assistant
 20 Laundry additive
 22 Composted
 24 Store window word
 26 Kyoto cash
 27 Watch
 31 Long ago
 33 Type of prof
 37 Toughens up
 39 Pharaoh's river
 41 Sedan
 42 Tennis gear
 44 Public image
 46 Mdse. bars
 47 Baby buggy, in London
 49 Speckled fishes
 50 Recipe direction
 52 Suit, for short
 54 Host with a book club
 55 Clean water org.
 57 -- -do-well
 59 Mummy locales
 63 Spa
 67 Lagoon boundary
 68 Lascivious glance
 70 Placed
 72 Eating places
 73 Kyrgyzstan mountains
 74 Writer -- Rice
 75 Window covering
 76 Irascibility
 77 Feudal estate

DOWN 
1 Watch chain
 2 UAE word
 3 Arlene of old films
 4 Besides
 5 New York city
 6 Without thought
 7 Female deer
 8 Not new
 9 Prom, for one
 10 Large lizard
 11 Be different
 12 Church alcove
 13 Put in a lawn
 21 Dreaming, maybe
 23 Grommet
 25 Years on end
 27 Flu bug
 28 Out of place
 29 Handbag logo
 30 Annoy
 32 Tear
 34 Look high and low
 35 Man in red
 36 Rubbish
 38 Fishing spot
 40 Foul-ups
 43 Lisa Simpson's instr.
 45 Sponge up
 48 Some adults
 51 Felt dizzy
 53 Quick breakfast
 56 Sign of life
 58 Unearthly
 59 Apple computers
 60 Rocky Mountain state
 61 Den piece
 62 Marble block
 64 Canute's foe
 65 Jaipur princess
 66 Fork part
 69 O.T. judge
 71 Phone button

 

 

 

 
Tags:Crossword
 
You Might Also Like
Latest News

 
Trending