Crossword puzzle answers: March 12, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on March 12, 2018.

ACROSS 1 Russo or Magritte 5 Hindu deity 10 Big party 14 Islamic title of honor 15 Tiny specks 16 Mountains or river 17 Pulpit 18 Gives credit 19 Pleasant 20 Caught with a long rope 22 Metro 24 Quaint hotels 25 Flightless bird 26 Pious 29 Short verse 33 Signs of the future 34 Lake swimmer 35 Doc Holliday's friend 37 Cut timber 38 Imitating 39 Mai -- (rum drink) 40 LAX guesses 42 Soak up the sun 43 Put in office 45 Give for safekeeping 47 More than enough 48 Play part 49 R2-D2's owner 50 Japanese mat 53 Granted 57 Feliciano or Ferrer 58 Land ruled by Cleopatra 60 Pantyhose color 61 Historical novelist Jean -- 62 Rope's slipknot 63 Long-active volcano 64 Make like a mule 65 More loyal 66 Meg -- of "Sleepless in Seattle"