Crossword puzzle answers: March 12, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on March 12, 2018.
ACROSS 1 Russo or Magritte 5 Hindu deity 10 Big party 14 Islamic title of honor 15 Tiny specks 16 Mountains or river 17 Pulpit 18 Gives credit 19 Pleasant 20 Caught with a long rope 22 Metro 24 Quaint hotels 25 Flightless bird 26 Pious 29 Short verse 33 Signs of the future 34 Lake swimmer 35 Doc Holliday's friend 37 Cut timber 38 Imitating 39 Mai -- (rum drink) 40 LAX guesses 42 Soak up the sun 43 Put in office 45 Give for safekeeping 47 More than enough 48 Play part 49 R2-D2's owner 50 Japanese mat 53 Granted 57 Feliciano or Ferrer 58 Land ruled by Cleopatra 60 Pantyhose color 61 Historical novelist Jean -- 62 Rope's slipknot 63 Long-active volcano 64 Make like a mule 65 More loyal 66 Meg -- of "Sleepless in Seattle"
DOWN 1 Not bogus 2 Jane Austen novel 3 Pen points 4 Gully maker 5 Completely still 6 Engine covers 7 Call -- -- day 8 Delivery trucks 9 Taking for granted 10 Hull edge 11 Opera tune 12 Frilly 13 Yeasty brew 21 Disagreeable task 23 Strut along 26 Give out sparingly 27 Ham it up 28 Meat avoider 29 Distort the meaning of 30 Standing 31 Consumed 32 Stretch of land 34 Mineral springs 36 Crying shame 38 Bridge support 41 Majestic 43 Film director -- Kazan 44 Pupil 46 Electronics mfr. 47 Some tableware 49 Slip back 50 Sightseeing trip 51 Not in harbor 52 Russian epic hero 54 Moral obligation 55 Millay or Ferber 56 Senior member 57 Punch 59 Me opposite