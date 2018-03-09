Home
 
Crossword puzzle answers: March 12, 2018

Here are the crossword solutions found in today's paper.
By
Metro Games
 Published : March 12, 2018 | Updated : March 12, 2018
crossword puzzle answers march 12

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on March 12, 2018.

ACROSS
1 Russo or Magritte
 5 Hindu deity
 10 Big party
 14 Islamic title of honor
 15 Tiny specks
 16 Mountains or river
 17 Pulpit
 18 Gives credit
 19 Pleasant
 20 Caught with a long rope
 22 Metro
 24 Quaint hotels
 25 Flightless bird
 26 Pious
 29 Short verse
 33 Signs of the future
 34 Lake swimmer
 35 Doc Holliday's friend
 37 Cut timber
 38 Imitating
 39 Mai -- (rum drink)
 40 LAX guesses
 42 Soak up the sun
 43 Put in office
 45 Give for safekeeping
 47 More than enough
 48 Play part
 49 R2-D2's owner
 50 Japanese mat
 53 Granted
 57 Feliciano or Ferrer
 58 Land ruled by Cleopatra
 60 Pantyhose color
 61 Historical novelist Jean --
 62 Rope's slipknot
 63 Long-active volcano
 64 Make like a mule
 65 More loyal
 66 Meg -- of "Sleepless in Seattle"

DOWN 
1 Not bogus
 2 Jane Austen novel
 3 Pen points
 4 Gully maker
 5 Completely still
 6 Engine covers
 7 Call -- -- day
 8 Delivery trucks
 9 Taking for granted
 10 Hull edge
 11 Opera tune
 12 Frilly
 13 Yeasty brew
 21 Disagreeable task
 23 Strut along
 26 Give out sparingly
 27 Ham it up
 28 Meat avoider
 29 Distort the meaning of
 30 Standing
 31 Consumed
 32 Stretch of land
 34 Mineral springs
 36 Crying shame
 38 Bridge support
 41 Majestic
 43 Film director -- Kazan
 44 Pupil
 46 Electronics mfr.
 47 Some tableware
 49 Slip back
 50 Sightseeing trip
 51 Not in harbor
 52 Russian epic hero
 54 Moral obligation
 55 Millay or Ferber
 56 Senior member
 57 Punch
 59 Me opposite

 

 

 
