Crossword puzzle answers: March 13, 2018

Here are the crossword solutions found in today's paper.
 Published : March 13, 2018
Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on March 13, 2018.

ACROSS
1 Luau instruments
 5 Fuzzy fruit
 10 Did laps
 14 Toy building block
 15 Pond growth
 16 Raspberry stem
 17 Move toward
 18 Metamorphic rock
 19 -- Mae Brown
 20 Somewhat firm (2 wds.)
 22 Rang up
 24 Masculine principle
 26 Prune off
 27 Courteous
 31 Comes before
 36 Organic acid
 37 Airline to Stockholm
 38 Ref's kin
 39 Root vegetable
 42 Main part
 45 Omelet ingredient
 46 Region of India
 48 Memento
 49 Went back into business
 52 Day one
 53 QB -- Manning
 54 Fjord port
 57 Trouble brewing
 60 Survive (2 wds.)
 65 Seized
 66 Home with a dome
 69 Big Dipper bear
 70 Altar area
 71 Hamburger extra
 72 Malamute's load
 73 Crisis point
 74 Zany
 75 Actress -- Sedgwick

DOWN 
1 Arm bone
 2 Hull bottom
 3 Major Hoople's word
 4 Painful
 5 Vermicelli
 6 Ms. DeGeneres
 7 Ottoman official
 8 Family pet
 9 Unmindful
 10 Abrasion
 11 Mournful cry
 12 Before
 13 Middle Ages quaff
 21 Chute fabric
 23 Gold medal org.
 25 Location technique: abbr.
 27 Prank
 28 Reflection
 29 Zodiac sign
 30 Those in office
 32 "Norma --"
 33 Slam --
 34 Intro giver
 35 Ran up bills
 40 Spark plug's system
 41 "The Raven" author
 43 Kind of pigeon
 44 Years on end
 47 Tumult
 50 Snuck a look
 51 Chicago Loop trains
 55 Fire
 56 A little crazy
 57 Idaho neighbor
 58 Uh-uh
 59 Sub -- (secretly)
 61 Evening
 62 Yves' airport
 63 Net surfer
 64 Mock fanfare (hyph.)
 67 Dik-dik cousin
 68 Found a perch

 

 

 

 
