Crossword puzzle answers: March 14, 2018

Here are the crossword solutions found in today's paper.
By
Metro Games
 Published : March 14, 2018 | Updated : March 14, 2018
Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on March 14, 2018.

ACROSS
1 Move with a great show of energy
 7 Rural elec. provider
 10 Without help
 14 Parka
 15 Sunflower yield
 16 Dial
 17 Extremely small
 18 Heartache
 19 Sasquatch cousin
 20 Figure incorrectly
 23 Food wrap
 26 PM units
 27 Rural structures
 28 Ra's symbol
 29 Govt. agent
 30 Word play
 31 Rain slicker
 32 Stage signal
 33 In -- (overdue)
 37 Painters' tools
 39 Loam
 40 Opening in the ice (2 wds.)
 41 Sets for couch potatoes
 42 AAA suggestion
 43 Gives the go-ahead
 44 -- Paulo, Brazil
 45 Footfall
 46 Laissez- --
 49 Yvette's date
 50 B-vitamin source
 51 Singerless music
 54 Giza's river
 55 Falstaff's prince
 56 Rich pastry
 60 Town near Des Moines
 61 Can. province
 62 Wine with brandy
 63 Have stamina
 64 Orders at a restaurant
 65 Ump's call

DOWN 
 1 Comic-book thud
 2 Verse lead-in
 3 Father's lad
 4 Capote
 5 High school subject
 6 Makes do with
 7 Facing
 8 Fat fiddles
 9 Baldwin of films
 10 Horizons
 11 Patrick or Ryan
 12 Jackpot game
 13 Play awards
 21 Dairy product
 22 Seizes the throne
 23 Brazilian dance
 24 Video game pioneer
 25 Happen again
 29 Coal and kerosene
 30 BYU locale
 32 Snug-fitting necklace
 33 Reach
 34 Main artery
 35 Ceremonies
 36 Succumbed to Mr. Sandman
 38 Briefest
 44 Processes ore
 45 Goods provider
 46 Newspaper edition
 47 True inner self
 48 Cays
 49 Fridge maker
 50 Marina sight
 52 Yikes! (hyph.)
 53 Thomas Hardy heroine
 57 "Exodus" name
 58 Tick off
 59 Cereal grain

 

 

 

 

 
