Crossword puzzle answers: March 14, 2018

Here are the crossword solutions found in today's paper.

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on March 14, 2018.

ACROSS 1 Move with a great show of energy 7 Rural elec. provider 10 Without help 14 Parka 15 Sunflower yield 16 Dial 17 Extremely small 18 Heartache 19 Sasquatch cousin 20 Figure incorrectly 23 Food wrap 26 PM units 27 Rural structures 28 Ra's symbol 29 Govt. agent 30 Word play 31 Rain slicker 32 Stage signal 33 In -- (overdue) 37 Painters' tools 39 Loam 40 Opening in the ice (2 wds.) 41 Sets for couch potatoes 42 AAA suggestion 43 Gives the go-ahead 44 -- Paulo, Brazil 45 Footfall 46 Laissez- -- 49 Yvette's date 50 B-vitamin source 51 Singerless music 54 Giza's river 55 Falstaff's prince 56 Rich pastry 60 Town near Des Moines 61 Can. province 62 Wine with brandy 63 Have stamina 64 Orders at a restaurant 65 Ump's call