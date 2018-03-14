Crossword puzzle answers: March 15, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on March 15, 2018.
ACROSS 1 Shuts with force 6 Boat runway 10 "Misery" costar 14 New 15 Great Lakes state 16 Give the eye 17 Clean a slate 18 Sky-high 19 Appraise 20 Biscotto flavoring 21 Constrained 23 Come through 25 Crunchy stalk 26 Want-ad letters 27 New drivers, mostly 29 Gym pads 32 Take long steps 34 Contend 37 Sends forth 39 Constantly, to Poe 40 Pizza order 42 Caustic substance 43 Let out line 46 Norwegian name 47 Ounce fractions 48 Historian's word 50 More beloved 53 Dish cleaners 57 Wrong 60 Insect stage 61 Fast-talk 62 Dog chow brand 63 Not very sturdy 64 Mongrels 65 Movie mogul 66 Royal decree 67 -- qua non 68 Leisure 69 Airheads
DOWN 1 Links standout Sam -- 2 Ben on "Bonanza" 3 Be of benefit 4 Sloppiest 5 Shirt part 6 Machine part 7 Moby Dick pursuer 8 Pepper grinder 9 Kept order 10 Reef formers 11 Playing marble 12 Shorten, maybe 13 Without means of subsistence 22 Trait carriers 24 Aurora, to Plato 27 Nesting places 28 Blarney Stone locale 29 Gibson or Brooks 30 Singer -- Grant 31 Tenth inning cause 33 Semester 34 Caesar's man 35 Here, for monsieur 36 Cartoon mice -- and Meek 38 More confident 41 "Titanic" name 44 Tell a story 45 Circuit 47 Doze 49 Did 18 holes 50 Deejay's platters 51 World-weariness 52 Chipmunk snack 53 Keep 54 Round Table quest 55 Remove a renter 56 Adds seasoning 58 Famed lioness 59 Audit aces