Crossword puzzle answers: March 15, 2018

Here are the crossword solutions found in today's paper.
By
Metro Games
 Published : March 15, 2018 | Updated : March 15, 2018
Crossword Puzzle answers: March 15, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on March 15, 2018.

ACROSS
1 Shuts with force
 6 Boat runway
 10 "Misery" costar
 14 New
 15 Great Lakes state
 16 Give the eye
 17 Clean a slate
 18 Sky-high
 19 Appraise
 20 Biscotto flavoring
 21 Constrained
 23 Come through
 25 Crunchy stalk
 26 Want-ad letters
 27 New drivers, mostly
 29 Gym pads
 32 Take long steps
 34 Contend
 37 Sends forth
 39 Constantly, to Poe
 40 Pizza order
 42 Caustic substance
 43 Let out line
 46 Norwegian name
 47 Ounce fractions
 48 Historian's word
 50 More beloved
 53 Dish cleaners
 57 Wrong
 60 Insect stage
 61 Fast-talk
 62 Dog chow brand
 63 Not very sturdy
 64 Mongrels
 65 Movie mogul
 66 Royal decree
 67 -- qua non
 68 Leisure
 69 Airheads

DOWN 
 1 Links standout Sam --
 2 Ben on "Bonanza"
 3 Be of benefit
 4 Sloppiest
 5 Shirt part
 6 Machine part
 7 Moby Dick pursuer
 8 Pepper grinder
 9 Kept order
 10 Reef formers
 11 Playing marble
 12 Shorten, maybe
 13 Without means of subsistence
 22 Trait carriers
 24 Aurora, to Plato
 27 Nesting places
 28 Blarney Stone locale
 29 Gibson or Brooks
 30 Singer -- Grant
 31 Tenth inning cause
 33 Semester
 34 Caesar's man
 35 Here, for monsieur
 36 Cartoon mice -- and Meek
 38 More confident
 41 "Titanic" name
 44 Tell a story
 45 Circuit
 47 Doze
 49 Did 18 holes
 50 Deejay's platters
 51 World-weariness
 52 Chipmunk snack
 53 Keep
 54 Round Table quest
 55 Remove a renter
 56 Adds seasoning
 58 Famed lioness
 59 Audit aces

 
