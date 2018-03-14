Crossword puzzle answers: March 15, 2018

Here are the crossword solutions found in today's paper.

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on March 15, 2018.

ACROSS 1 Shuts with force 6 Boat runway 10 "Misery" costar 14 New 15 Great Lakes state 16 Give the eye 17 Clean a slate 18 Sky-high 19 Appraise 20 Biscotto flavoring 21 Constrained 23 Come through 25 Crunchy stalk 26 Want-ad letters 27 New drivers, mostly 29 Gym pads 32 Take long steps 34 Contend 37 Sends forth 39 Constantly, to Poe 40 Pizza order 42 Caustic substance 43 Let out line 46 Norwegian name 47 Ounce fractions 48 Historian's word 50 More beloved 53 Dish cleaners 57 Wrong 60 Insect stage 61 Fast-talk 62 Dog chow brand 63 Not very sturdy 64 Mongrels 65 Movie mogul 66 Royal decree 67 -- qua non 68 Leisure 69 Airheads