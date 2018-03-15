Home
 
Choose Your City
Change City

I want news Only from

Crossword

Crossword puzzle answers: March 16, 2018

Here are the crossword solutions found in today's paper.
By
Metro Games
 Published : March 16, 2018 | Updated : March 16, 2018
Crossword puzzle answers: March 15, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on March 16, 2018.

ACROSS
1 Universe
 6 Wrong
 11 Point
 14 A Muppet
 15 Intern
 16 --'wester
 17 Physicist Nikola --
 18 Fill with joy
 19 Where Terre Haute is
 20 Make shore
 22 Laird's wear
 24 Skies
 28 Strength
 30 Obtain by intimidation
 31 Formal wear
 32 Desktop pictures
 33 Theater company
 37 -- City, Okla.
 38 Snake venom
 39 Yes, on the Riviera
 40 Mr. Spock's word
 43 Fiesta Bowl site
 45 Goalies' concerns
 46 Scatter
 47 Restaurant seater
 50 Paid attention
 51 Pile up
 52 Cozy dwelling
 53 Oil alternative
 54 Cantina toast
 57 Changes a manuscript
 62 Happy sighs
 63 Staring at
 64 Bucolic
 65 Starfish arm
 66 Clear the wings
 67 Wrinkled

DOWN 
  1 Squishy
 2 Miner's load
 3 Med. personnel
 4 Like Capp's Abner
 5 Merchants
 6 Famous last words
 7 Canasta play
 8 NW state
 9 Use a sofa
 10 King's regalia
 11 From Japan
 12 Column type
 13 Sloppy, as a racetrack
 21 Cookout intruder
 23 "-- we forget"
 24 Children's classic
 25 Break a record
 26 Coral reef
 27 From, to Fritz
 28 Eye part
 29 Slow-moving beasts
 31 Lone Star state
 33 Quartz and marble
 34 Zing
 35 Kashmir cash
 36 Bond-buyer's concern
 38 Twitches
 41 Decides
 42 Estimated correctly
 43 Giggles
 44 PC button
 46 German article
 47 Helga's husband
 48 Old cattle town
 49 Given to back talk
 50 Blocky heel
 52 Now, in old Rome
 55 Affirmative
 56 52, for Brutus
 58 Unpaid
 59 Rollover subj.
 60 Jaunty lid
 61 Cagey

 

 
 
Latest News

 
Trending