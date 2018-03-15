Crossword puzzle answers: March 16, 2018

Here are the crossword solutions found in today's paper.

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on March 16, 2018.

ACROSS 1 Universe 6 Wrong 11 Point 14 A Muppet 15 Intern 16 --'wester 17 Physicist Nikola -- 18 Fill with joy 19 Where Terre Haute is 20 Make shore 22 Laird's wear 24 Skies 28 Strength 30 Obtain by intimidation 31 Formal wear 32 Desktop pictures 33 Theater company 37 -- City, Okla. 38 Snake venom 39 Yes, on the Riviera 40 Mr. Spock's word 43 Fiesta Bowl site 45 Goalies' concerns 46 Scatter 47 Restaurant seater 50 Paid attention 51 Pile up 52 Cozy dwelling 53 Oil alternative 54 Cantina toast 57 Changes a manuscript 62 Happy sighs 63 Staring at 64 Bucolic 65 Starfish arm 66 Clear the wings 67 Wrinkled