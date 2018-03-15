Crossword puzzle answers: March 16, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on March 16, 2018.
ACROSS 1 Universe 6 Wrong 11 Point 14 A Muppet 15 Intern 16 --'wester 17 Physicist Nikola -- 18 Fill with joy 19 Where Terre Haute is 20 Make shore 22 Laird's wear 24 Skies 28 Strength 30 Obtain by intimidation 31 Formal wear 32 Desktop pictures 33 Theater company 37 -- City, Okla. 38 Snake venom 39 Yes, on the Riviera 40 Mr. Spock's word 43 Fiesta Bowl site 45 Goalies' concerns 46 Scatter 47 Restaurant seater 50 Paid attention 51 Pile up 52 Cozy dwelling 53 Oil alternative 54 Cantina toast 57 Changes a manuscript 62 Happy sighs 63 Staring at 64 Bucolic 65 Starfish arm 66 Clear the wings 67 Wrinkled
DOWN 1 Squishy 2 Miner's load 3 Med. personnel 4 Like Capp's Abner 5 Merchants 6 Famous last words 7 Canasta play 8 NW state 9 Use a sofa 10 King's regalia 11 From Japan 12 Column type 13 Sloppy, as a racetrack 21 Cookout intruder 23 "-- we forget" 24 Children's classic 25 Break a record 26 Coral reef 27 From, to Fritz 28 Eye part 29 Slow-moving beasts 31 Lone Star state 33 Quartz and marble 34 Zing 35 Kashmir cash 36 Bond-buyer's concern 38 Twitches 41 Decides 42 Estimated correctly 43 Giggles 44 PC button 46 German article 47 Helga's husband 48 Old cattle town 49 Given to back talk 50 Blocky heel 52 Now, in old Rome 55 Affirmative 56 52, for Brutus 58 Unpaid 59 Rollover subj. 60 Jaunty lid 61 Cagey