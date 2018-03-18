Crossword puzzle answers: March 19, 2018

(This post has been updated.)
Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on March 19, 2018.
ACROSS 1 Computer giant 6 Cleaning tool 9 Wood nymph 14 Enticements 15 Night before 16 Pee Wee of baseball 17 Empire builder 19 Humiliate 20 CIA employee 21 Ape a pig 22 Gives a rap 23 Mex. miss 25 Leipzig link 26 List of names 29 Cross the ocean 31 Mention casually 32 Mosque feature 36 Billie -- King 37 Dog-scolding word 38 Like some bath rugs 40 Silent types 43 Think highly of 45 Asian nanny 46 Script lines 47 Famed orca 50 NE state 51 Cut too short 52 Rubaiyat author 54 Strain, as an engine 57 Scale unit 58 Fine dishes (2 wds.) 61 Knock for a loop 62 Gold, in Peru 63 Tea clippers 64 Alternate name 65 Capt.'s heading 66 Hone a razor
DOWN 1 Anguished wail 2 Logger's commodity 3 Mice, to cats 4 Superman foe -- Luthor 5 Spanish "that" 6 Radio, TV, etc. 7 Range part 8 Fringe benefit 9 Fearsome vampire 10 Steel rod 11 Long time 12 Useful thing 13 Poor grades 18 Our, in Tours 23 Blows away 24 Primary color 25 Finish first 26 British rule in India 27 Tub in the fridge 28 Leave laughing 29 Box-office hit 30 Assist 33 Like Nero 34 Morally wrong 35 Kahuna's spud 37 Car grill cover 39 Limb 41 Meddles with 42 Cassowary kin 43 Love dearly 44 Huge racket 47 Long oar 48 Vietnam's capital 49 Aluminum company 50 White-water craft 51 Furniture buy 52 A woodwind 53 Daybreak, in verse 54 Fibber 55 A law -- itself 56 Pant 59 "60 Minutes" network 60 Summer forecast