Crossword puzzle answers: March 19, 2018

Here are the crossword solutions found in today's paper.
By
Metro Games
 Published : March 19, 2018 | Updated : March 19, 2018

(This post has been updated.)

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on March 19, 2018.

ACROSS
 1 Computer giant
 6 Cleaning tool
 9 Wood nymph
 14 Enticements
 15 Night before
 16 Pee Wee of baseball
 17 Empire builder
 19 Humiliate
 20 CIA employee
 21 Ape a pig
 22 Gives a rap
 23 Mex. miss
 25 Leipzig link
 26 List of names
 29 Cross the ocean
 31 Mention casually
 32 Mosque feature
 36 Billie -- King
 37 Dog-scolding word
 38 Like some bath rugs
 40 Silent types
 43 Think highly of
 45 Asian nanny
 46 Script lines
 47 Famed orca
 50 NE state
 51 Cut too short
 52 Rubaiyat author
 54 Strain, as an engine
 57 Scale unit
 58 Fine dishes (2 wds.)
 61 Knock for a loop
 62 Gold, in Peru
 63 Tea clippers
 64 Alternate name
 65 Capt.'s heading
 66 Hone a razor

DOWN 
 1 Anguished wail
 2 Logger's commodity
 3 Mice, to cats
 4 Superman foe -- Luthor
 5 Spanish "that"
 6 Radio, TV, etc.
 7 Range part
 8 Fringe benefit
 9 Fearsome vampire
 10 Steel rod
 11 Long time
 12 Useful thing
 13 Poor grades
 18 Our, in Tours
 23 Blows away
 24 Primary color
 25 Finish first
 26 British rule in India
 27 Tub in the fridge
 28 Leave laughing
 29 Box-office hit
 30 Assist
 33 Like Nero
 34 Morally wrong
 35 Kahuna's spud
 37 Car grill cover
 39 Limb
 41 Meddles with
 42 Cassowary kin
 43 Love dearly
 44 Huge racket
 47 Long oar
 48 Vietnam's capital
 49 Aluminum company
 50 White-water craft
 51 Furniture buy
 52 A woodwind
 53 Daybreak, in verse
 54 Fibber
 55 A law -- itself
 56 Pant
 59 "60 Minutes" network
 60 Summer forecast

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
 
