Crossword puzzle answers: March 2, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on March 2, 2018.
ACROSS 1 Audubon model 5 Wyo. neighbor 9 Congratulate oneself 13 Theater award 14 Dragon of puppetry 16 Autobahn vehicle 17 Person's nature 18 Dirty streak 19 Work a cure 20 Jog or bike 22 Swamp vapor 24 Yeasty brew 25 Light bender 27 Tall cactus 31 Reveals 35 Sentence parts 36 Taunting remark 38 Flat boat 39 What -- you doing? 40 Fortune-teller 43 Charlotte of "Bananas" 44 Numbered hwys. 46 Plumbing need 47 Ms. Verdugo 49 Wisconsin capital 51 Most nimble 53 Worthless talk 55 Expertise 56 Revive (2 wds.) 59 Marco Polo, for one 64 Sharif of the movies 65 Move blindly 67 Timber wolf 68 "Kon- --" 69 Gullible rustic 70 Pitcher 71 Ancient Greek covered walk 72 Pollen distributors 73 Pro -- (in proportion)
DOWN 1 Big name in speakers 2 Mountain goat 3 Annoy 4 Acquire by deceit 5 Snoopier 6 Boulevard liners 7 Censor 8 Narrow inlet 9 Nassau's islands 10 Reproaches oneself for 11 Bede or Ant 12 Large lizard 15 Valuable furs 21 Embrace 23 Belief 26 Red gemstones 27 Throng 28 Large artery 29 Avarice 30 Wolf's pastime 32 Mountainside debris 33 Zen riddles 34 Perspire 37 Scamp 41 Something owed, maybe 42 Land, to Pierre 45 Russian "icebox" 48 More diminutive 50 Be idle 52 Discussion groups 54 Draw forth 56 Bunkhouse items 57 Skip over 58 Mackerel shark 60 Fencing sword 61 Dubuque locale 62 Aid's partner 63 Ms.Ephron 66 Burgle