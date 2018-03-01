Crossword puzzle answers: March 2, 2018

Here are the crossword solutions found in today's paper.

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on March 2, 2018.

ACROSS 1 Audubon model 5 Wyo. neighbor 9 Congratulate oneself 13 Theater award 14 Dragon of puppetry 16 Autobahn vehicle 17 Person's nature 18 Dirty streak 19 Work a cure 20 Jog or bike 22 Swamp vapor 24 Yeasty brew 25 Light bender 27 Tall cactus 31 Reveals 35 Sentence parts 36 Taunting remark 38 Flat boat 39 What -- you doing? 40 Fortune-teller 43 Charlotte of "Bananas" 44 Numbered hwys. 46 Plumbing need 47 Ms. Verdugo 49 Wisconsin capital 51 Most nimble 53 Worthless talk 55 Expertise 56 Revive (2 wds.) 59 Marco Polo, for one 64 Sharif of the movies 65 Move blindly 67 Timber wolf 68 "Kon- --" 69 Gullible rustic 70 Pitcher 71 Ancient Greek covered walk 72 Pollen distributors 73 Pro -- (in proportion)