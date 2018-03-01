Home
 
Crossword puzzle answers: March 2, 2018

Here are the crossword solutions found in today's paper.
Metro Games
 Published : March 02, 2018 | Updated : March 02, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on March 2, 2018.

ACROSS
1 Audubon model
 5 Wyo. neighbor
 9 Congratulate oneself
 13 Theater award
 14 Dragon of puppetry
 16 Autobahn vehicle
 17 Person's nature
 18 Dirty streak
 19 Work a cure
 20 Jog or bike
 22 Swamp vapor
 24 Yeasty brew
 25 Light bender
 27 Tall cactus
 31 Reveals
 35 Sentence parts
 36 Taunting remark
 38 Flat boat
 39 What -- you doing?
 40 Fortune-teller
 43 Charlotte of "Bananas"
 44 Numbered hwys.
 46 Plumbing need
 47 Ms. Verdugo
 49 Wisconsin capital
 51 Most nimble
 53 Worthless talk
 55 Expertise
 56 Revive (2 wds.)
 59 Marco Polo, for one
 64 Sharif of the movies
 65 Move blindly
 67 Timber wolf
 68 "Kon- --"
 69 Gullible rustic
 70 Pitcher
 71 Ancient Greek covered walk
 72 Pollen distributors
 73 Pro -- (in proportion)

DOWN 
 1 Big name in speakers
 2 Mountain goat
 3 Annoy
 4 Acquire by deceit
 5 Snoopier
 6 Boulevard liners
 7 Censor
 8 Narrow inlet
 9 Nassau's islands
 10 Reproaches oneself for
 11 Bede or Ant
 12 Large lizard
 15 Valuable furs
 21 Embrace
 23 Belief
 26 Red gemstones
 27 Throng
 28 Large artery
 29 Avarice
 30 Wolf's pastime
 32 Mountainside debris
 33 Zen riddles
 34 Perspire
 37 Scamp
 41 Something owed, maybe
 42 Land, to Pierre
 45 Russian "icebox"
 48 More diminutive
 50 Be idle
 52 Discussion groups
 54 Draw forth
 56 Bunkhouse items
 57 Skip over
 58 Mackerel shark
 60 Fencing sword
 61 Dubuque locale
 62 Aid's partner
 63 Ms.Ephron
 66 Burgle

 

 

 

 

 

 
