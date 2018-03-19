Crossword puzzle answers: March 20, 2018

Here are the crossword solutions found in today's paper.

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on March 20, 2018.

ACROSS 1 Mighty Dog rival 5 Ump's cousin 8 The bride -- white 12 Jeweler's lens 14 Piglet's papa 15 You said it! 16 White heron 17 Italian wine city 18 Sum and substance 19 Tobacco pipes 21 Medieval clown 23 Tint 24 Hope or Newhart 25 Dirty place 26 Engineless plane 30 Farm structures 32 Stopped a squeak 33 Concentration 37 "How've ya --?" 38 Oater sound effects 39 Brownish tint 40 Two-faced 42 Inflict, as damage 43 Diver's hazard 44 Take care of 45 Do christies 48 Tulip color 49 Harmless lie 50 Straw hat 52 From Kyoto 57 Language of Pakistan 58 Signify 60 Car model 61 Sprinkle 62 House shaders 63 Port-au-Prince site 64 Census info 65 Wale 66 Riverbank growth