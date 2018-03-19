Home
 
Crossword puzzle answers: March 20, 2018

Here are the crossword solutions found in today's paper.
By
Metro Games
 Published : 1521508589
Crossword Puzzle Answers: March 20, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on March 20, 2018.

ACROSS
 1 Mighty Dog rival
 5 Ump's cousin
 8 The bride -- white
 12 Jeweler's lens
 14 Piglet's papa
 15 You said it!
 16 White heron
 17 Italian wine city
 18 Sum and substance
 19 Tobacco pipes
 21 Medieval clown
 23 Tint
 24 Hope or Newhart
 25 Dirty place
 26 Engineless plane
 30 Farm structures
 32 Stopped a squeak
 33 Concentration
 37 "How've ya --?"
 38 Oater sound effects
 39 Brownish tint
 40 Two-faced
 42 Inflict, as damage
 43 Diver's hazard
 44 Take care of
 45 Do christies
 48 Tulip color
 49 Harmless lie
 50 Straw hat
 52 From Kyoto
 57 Language of Pakistan
 58 Signify
 60 Car model
 61 Sprinkle
 62 House shaders
 63 Port-au-Prince site
 64 Census info
 65 Wale
 66 Riverbank growth

DOWN 
 1 Waugh or Baldwin
 2 Company emblem
 3 Cat sound
 4 Inaugurate
 5 "ER" medic
 6 Wolf, say
 7 Pedro's beans
 8 Witty fellows
 9 Leaves out
 10 VCR button
 11 Journal notation
 13 Drew on glass
 14 Pig movie
 20 Not their
 22 Poet's black
 24 Please, to Fritz
 26 High desert of Asia
 27 Debt securer
 28 Henri's aits
 29 Durable fabric
 30 Fairy tale
 31 Not gentle
 33 Yet to come
 34 Frosted a cake
 35 Thermometer type
 36 Throw in the microwave
 38 Sensational headline
 41 Standard
 42 Terre Haute's river
 44 Kind of boots
 45 Goads a horse
 46 Jeweler's unit
 47 Buddha's land
 49 Engine parts
 51 Reunion attendee
 52 Doorframe
 53 At close quarters
 54 Actress -- Falco
 55 Jade
 56 Tennyson heroine
 59 Inventor -- Whitney

 
Tags:Crossword
 
