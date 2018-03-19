Crossword puzzle answers: March 20, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on March 20, 2018.
ACROSS 1 Mighty Dog rival 5 Ump's cousin 8 The bride -- white 12 Jeweler's lens 14 Piglet's papa 15 You said it! 16 White heron 17 Italian wine city 18 Sum and substance 19 Tobacco pipes 21 Medieval clown 23 Tint 24 Hope or Newhart 25 Dirty place 26 Engineless plane 30 Farm structures 32 Stopped a squeak 33 Concentration 37 "How've ya --?" 38 Oater sound effects 39 Brownish tint 40 Two-faced 42 Inflict, as damage 43 Diver's hazard 44 Take care of 45 Do christies 48 Tulip color 49 Harmless lie 50 Straw hat 52 From Kyoto 57 Language of Pakistan 58 Signify 60 Car model 61 Sprinkle 62 House shaders 63 Port-au-Prince site 64 Census info 65 Wale 66 Riverbank growth
DOWN 1 Waugh or Baldwin 2 Company emblem 3 Cat sound 4 Inaugurate 5 "ER" medic 6 Wolf, say 7 Pedro's beans 8 Witty fellows 9 Leaves out 10 VCR button 11 Journal notation 13 Drew on glass 14 Pig movie 20 Not their 22 Poet's black 24 Please, to Fritz 26 High desert of Asia 27 Debt securer 28 Henri's aits 29 Durable fabric 30 Fairy tale 31 Not gentle 33 Yet to come 34 Frosted a cake 35 Thermometer type 36 Throw in the microwave 38 Sensational headline 41 Standard 42 Terre Haute's river 44 Kind of boots 45 Goads a horse 46 Jeweler's unit 47 Buddha's land 49 Engine parts 51 Reunion attendee 52 Doorframe 53 At close quarters 54 Actress -- Falco 55 Jade 56 Tennyson heroine 59 Inventor -- Whitney