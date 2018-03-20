Home
 
Crossword puzzle answers: March 21, 2018

Here are the crossword solutions found in today's paper.
By
Metro Games
 Published : March 21, 2018 | Updated : March 21, 2018
Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on March 21, 2018.

ACROSS
 1 Gosh darn!
 5 Emulated a crow
 10 Western state
 14 Exercise aftermath
 15 Met production
 16 "Miami Vice" cop
 17 Oxford or pump
 18 Dynamite inventor
 19 Pager's sound
 20 Burst
 22 Medals
 24 Intense devotion
 28 Furrier's stock
 31 Corrida cry
 32 Enjoys, as benefits
 36 Range in Asia
 37 Pirouettes
 39 Round mark
 40 Cuddled
 42 More run-down
 44 Compass dir.
 45 Corundum and rust
 47 Teeny bit
 48 Rendered fats
 50 Goddess of dawn
 51 Topsy-turvy
 52 Was sorry
 55 Not fully persuaded
 58 Tribal council
 62 Sorority member
 63 In -- -- (briefly)
 67 Classic Nabisco cookie
 68 Drawn out
 69 Roamed about
 70 Trace of smoke
 71 Part of a.m.
 72 Needing a rinse
 73 Court dividers

DOWN 
1 Briefcase closer
 2 Say likewise
 3 Mince
 4 Persevere (3 wds.)
 5 High-rise unit
 6 GI mail drop
 7 Spider trap
 8 Previous to
 9 Lama lead-in
 10 Sophisticated
 11 Row of seats
 12 Zipped through
 13 Brewery supply
 21 Mag execs
 23 Inferior
 25 More boisterous
 26 "The Greatest"
 27 Most succinct
 28 Discussion group
 29 Ms. Verdugo
 30 Type of printer
 33 Tijuana farewell
 34 Byron and Keats
 35 Digress
 37 Lone Star guy
 38 Brown of renown
 41 Defeated one
 43 Became calm (2 wds.)
 46 Forest grazer
 49 Menial worker
 51 Gibson or Torme
 53 Bicycle parts
 54 Name for a bear
 55 USC rival
 56 Whistle time
 57 Transmitted
 59 Ontario neighbor
 60 Siesta
 61 Peace offerings
 64 Sweet-talk
 65 Biologist's eggs
 66 Sales agent

 

 
