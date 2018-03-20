Crossword puzzle answers: March 21, 2018

Here are the crossword solutions found in today's paper.

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on March 21, 2018.

ACROSS 1 Gosh darn! 5 Emulated a crow 10 Western state 14 Exercise aftermath 15 Met production 16 "Miami Vice" cop 17 Oxford or pump 18 Dynamite inventor 19 Pager's sound 20 Burst 22 Medals 24 Intense devotion 28 Furrier's stock 31 Corrida cry 32 Enjoys, as benefits 36 Range in Asia 37 Pirouettes 39 Round mark 40 Cuddled 42 More run-down 44 Compass dir. 45 Corundum and rust 47 Teeny bit 48 Rendered fats 50 Goddess of dawn 51 Topsy-turvy 52 Was sorry 55 Not fully persuaded 58 Tribal council 62 Sorority member 63 In -- -- (briefly) 67 Classic Nabisco cookie 68 Drawn out 69 Roamed about 70 Trace of smoke 71 Part of a.m. 72 Needing a rinse 73 Court dividers