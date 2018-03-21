Crossword puzzle answers: March 22, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on March 22, 2018.
ACROSS 1 Out of bed 6 Ignore the teleprompter 11 Subject line letters 14 Completely and utterly ridiculous 15 "Swell!" 16 Sigma preceder 17 Show about two wealthy families within a show about Louisiana hunters? 19 A billion years 20 The mind's "I"? 21 Rock legend Reed 22 Critic known for his thumb 24 Show about twenty-something life within a show about a mother/daughter relationship? 28 Protect from flooding 31 Pontius ___, biblical hand-washer 32 Peter of "Casablanca" 33 Lacking 34 One might wear a bowtie 37 Show about a hip-hop mogul within a show about Prohibition-era Atlantic City? 41 "Exodus" hero ___ Ben Canaan 42 "Exodus" novelist 43 Poe's middle name 44 Leaf producer 47 Halloween decorations 48 Show about superhumans within a show about World War II POWs? 51 Soy sauce flavor 52 Owns 53 That dude 56 Group of whales 57 Show about a brilliant doctor within a show about a large family? 62 The loneliest number 63 Norse love goddess 64 Toll calculation units 65 Bro's counterpart 66 Plumlike fruits 67 They hold teams together
DOWN 1 Congressional gofer 2 Cozy 3 One might be filled with shrimp 4 Liquid in a well 5 Was a discriminatory lender 6 Per ___ (yearly) 7 Raiders' org.? 8 ___ Palmas, Spain 9 Charles Addams cousin 10 "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" co-star John 11 Fast-food joint perk 12 Fingerprint feature 13 Things to avoid 18 It's in the white 23 Comedy routine 24 Teri who had a "Tootsie" role 25 Iridescent 26 Curling spots 27 Ultimatum ender 28 Island in a classic palindrome 29 Tie up 30 Crosswords and such 33 Abraham's wife 35 Like some exams 36 Their tips might be felt 38 Wimp 39 Seizes the day 40 "Besides ..." 45 Soy: Spanish :: ___: English 46 Haughty sounds 47 Go way up 48 Sci-fi awards 49 Neighbor of a Saudi 50 Emus' South American relatives 53 "Thor: Ragnarok" role, with "The" 54 "Gotcha" 55 Sticky situation 58 www.google.com, e.g. 59 A fire sign 60 Caustic stuff 61 Palindromic kitchen brand