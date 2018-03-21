Home
 
Crossword puzzle answers: March 22, 2018

Here are the crossword solutions found in today's paper.
 Published : March 22, 2018 | Updated : March 22, 2018
Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on March 22, 2018.

ACROSS
1 Out of bed
6 Ignore the teleprompter
11 Subject line letters
14 Completely and utterly ridiculous
15 "Swell!"
16 Sigma preceder
17 Show about two wealthy families within a show about Louisiana hunters?
19 A billion years
20 The mind's "I"?
21 Rock legend Reed
22 Critic known for his thumb
24 Show about twenty-something life within a show about a mother/daughter relationship?
28 Protect from flooding
31 Pontius ___, biblical hand-washer
32 Peter of "Casablanca"
33 Lacking
34 One might wear a bowtie
37 Show about a hip-hop mogul within a show about Prohibition-era Atlantic City?
41 "Exodus" hero ___ Ben Canaan
42 "Exodus" novelist
43 Poe's middle name
44 Leaf producer
47 Halloween decorations
48 Show about superhumans within a show about World War II POWs?
51 Soy sauce flavor
52 Owns
53 That dude
56 Group of whales
57 Show about a brilliant doctor within a show about a large family?
62 The loneliest number
63 Norse love goddess
64 Toll calculation units
65 Bro's counterpart
66 Plumlike fruits
67 They hold teams together

DOWN 
1 Congressional gofer
2 Cozy
3 One might be filled with shrimp
4 Liquid in a well
5 Was a discriminatory lender
6 Per ___ (yearly)
7 Raiders' org.?
8 ___ Palmas, Spain
9 Charles Addams cousin
10 "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" co-star John
11 Fast-food joint perk
12 Fingerprint feature
13 Things to avoid
18 It's in the white
23 Comedy routine
24 Teri who had a "Tootsie" role
25 Iridescent
26 Curling spots
27 Ultimatum ender
28 Island in a classic palindrome
29 Tie up
30 Crosswords and such
33 Abraham's wife
35 Like some exams
36 Their tips might be felt
38 Wimp
39 Seizes the day
40 "Besides ..."
45 Soy: Spanish :: ___: English
46 Haughty sounds
47 Go way up
48 Sci-fi awards
49 Neighbor of a Saudi
50 Emus' South American relatives
53 "Thor: Ragnarok" role, with "The"
54 "Gotcha"
55 Sticky situation
58 www.google.com, e.g.
59 A fire sign
60 Caustic stuff
61 Palindromic kitchen brand

 

 

 

 

 

 
