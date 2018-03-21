Crossword puzzle answers: March 22, 2018

Here are the crossword solutions found in today's paper.

ACROSS 1 Out of bed 6 Ignore the teleprompter 11 Subject line letters 14 Completely and utterly ridiculous 15 "Swell!" 16 Sigma preceder 17 Show about two wealthy families within a show about Louisiana hunters? 19 A billion years 20 The mind's "I"? 21 Rock legend Reed 22 Critic known for his thumb 24 Show about twenty-something life within a show about a mother/daughter relationship? 28 Protect from flooding 31 Pontius ___, biblical hand-washer 32 Peter of "Casablanca" 33 Lacking 34 One might wear a bowtie 37 Show about a hip-hop mogul within a show about Prohibition-era Atlantic City? 41 "Exodus" hero ___ Ben Canaan 42 "Exodus" novelist 43 Poe's middle name 44 Leaf producer 47 Halloween decorations 48 Show about superhumans within a show about World War II POWs? 51 Soy sauce flavor 52 Owns 53 That dude 56 Group of whales 57 Show about a brilliant doctor within a show about a large family? 62 The loneliest number 63 Norse love goddess 64 Toll calculation units 65 Bro's counterpart 66 Plumlike fruits 67 They hold teams together