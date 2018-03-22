Crossword puzzle answers: March 23, 2018

Here are the crossword solutions found in today's paper.

ACROSS 1 Not out 5 Apple's ___ Air 9 With 69-Across, 21+ game played with 17-, 27-, 48- and 63-Across? 13 "The Boss Baby" star Baldwin 14 Kelly's former co-host 16 Ctrl+Y, on a PC 17 "Southern crown" constellation 20 "Bear" that's not a bear 21 South Pacific country 22 Catch in theaters 23 Fannie who wrote "Fried Green Tomatoes" 25 Apt rhyme of "taps" 27 Sitcom that ran from 1975 to 1982 33 Celebrity news site 36 Reds or Browns 37 Hateful 38 Next in line 40 Hardly any, in recipes 42 Sportscaster Albert 43 Lets loose 45 A manx cat doesn't have one 47 Metrosexual sort 48 Record collection? 51 ___ boots 52 Food and water, e.g. 55 Sibling nickname 58 Mila who voices Meg on "Family Guy" 61 Pinged 63 Very rarely 66 Place of worship? 67 Stereotypical dorm rooms 68 Dressy-casual brand 69 See 9-Across 70 Puts in 71 "The Loin King" contains one