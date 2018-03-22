Crossword puzzle answers: March 23, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on March 23, 2018.
ACROSS 1 Not out 5 Apple's ___ Air 9 With 69-Across, 21+ game played with 17-, 27-, 48- and 63-Across? 13 "The Boss Baby" star Baldwin 14 Kelly's former co-host 16 Ctrl+Y, on a PC 17 "Southern crown" constellation 20 "Bear" that's not a bear 21 South Pacific country 22 Catch in theaters 23 Fannie who wrote "Fried Green Tomatoes" 25 Apt rhyme of "taps" 27 Sitcom that ran from 1975 to 1982 33 Celebrity news site 36 Reds or Browns 37 Hateful 38 Next in line 40 Hardly any, in recipes 42 Sportscaster Albert 43 Lets loose 45 A manx cat doesn't have one 47 Metrosexual sort 48 Record collection? 51 ___ boots 52 Food and water, e.g. 55 Sibling nickname 58 Mila who voices Meg on "Family Guy" 61 Pinged 63 Very rarely 66 Place of worship? 67 Stereotypical dorm rooms 68 Dressy-casual brand 69 See 9-Across 70 Puts in 71 "The Loin King" contains one
DOWN 1 Lunch holder 2 Unlike an extrovert 3 Savage 4 Big name in hygiene 5 One may contain bonds, briefly 6 Wasabi ___ (spicy snacks) 7 Taqueria freebie 8 Consternation 9 Garment often washed separately 10 Some are electric 11 Girl's name that sounds like two letters 12 Romantic gift 15 Animation technique 18 Really bother 19 Swift 24 Auto garage devices 26 Jeans fit adjective 28 "Pass" 29 Sends out 30 Challah unit 31 Its banknotes are made of cotton fiber 32 Say you can't go, say 33 Gangster 34 One might be drop-down 35 Baked ___ (Italian dish) 39 Romantic gift 41 Catch 44 Kind of mushroom 46 Lerner collaborator 49 Piece with several movements 50 Miss Piggy's froggy 53 Extraordinary thing 54 Have a hunch? 55 Bar that produces suds 56 The lowdown 57 Inspect at the airport 59 Footnote letters 60 Its runners don't move 62 Prefix with skeleton 64 Small work unit 65 ___ Missouri