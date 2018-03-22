Crossword puzzle answers: March 23, 2018

Home
 
Here are the crossword solutions found in today's paper.
By
Metro Games
 Published : March 23, 2018 | Updated : March 23, 2018
Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on March 23, 2018.

ACROSS
1 Not out
5 Apple's ___ Air
9 With 69-Across, 21+ game played with 17-, 27-, 48- and 63-Across?
13 "The Boss Baby" star Baldwin
14 Kelly's former co-host
16 Ctrl+Y, on a PC
17 "Southern crown" constellation
20 "Bear" that's not a bear
21 South Pacific country
22 Catch in theaters
23 Fannie who wrote "Fried Green Tomatoes"
25 Apt rhyme of "taps"
27 Sitcom that ran from 1975 to 1982
33 Celebrity news site
36 Reds or Browns
37 Hateful
38 Next in line
40 Hardly any, in recipes
42 Sportscaster Albert
43 Lets loose
45 A manx cat doesn't have one
47 Metrosexual sort
48 Record collection?
51 ___ boots
52 Food and water, e.g.
55 Sibling nickname
58 Mila who voices Meg on "Family Guy"
61 Pinged
63 Very rarely
66 Place of worship?
67 Stereotypical dorm rooms
68 Dressy-casual brand
69 See 9-Across
70 Puts in
71 "The Loin King" contains one

DOWN 
1 Lunch holder
2 Unlike an extrovert
3 Savage
4 Big name in hygiene
5 One may contain bonds, briefly
6 Wasabi ___ (spicy snacks)
7 Taqueria freebie
8 Consternation
9 Garment often washed separately
10 Some are electric
11 Girl's name that sounds like two letters
12 Romantic gift
15 Animation technique
18 Really bother
19 Swift
24 Auto garage devices
26 Jeans fit adjective
28 "Pass"
29 Sends out
30 Challah unit
31 Its banknotes are made of cotton fiber

32 Say you can't go, say
33 Gangster
34 One might be drop-down
35 Baked ___ (Italian dish)
39 Romantic gift
41 Catch
44 Kind of mushroom
46 Lerner collaborator
49 Piece with several movements
50 Miss Piggy's froggy
53 Extraordinary thing
54 Have a hunch?
55 Bar that produces suds
56 The lowdown
57 Inspect at the airport
59 Footnote letters
60 Its runners don't move
62 Prefix with skeleton
64 Small work unit
65 ___ Missouri

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
