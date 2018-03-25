Crossword puzzle answers: March 26, 2018

Here are the crossword solutions found in today's paper.

ACROSS 1 Great Fire of Rome emperor 5 Large number 9 Fishing spots by the ocean 14 Astronaut Shepard 15 Former Sanyo competitor 16 Cove or fjord 17 Intuitive feeling 18 Candy with a joke printed on its wrapper 20 "Mad Men" industry, slangily 22 Salt Lake City native 23 Company that produces "Bertie Bott's Every Flavour Beans" 26 Humble reply to praise 30 Dedicated poem 31 Prohibition-era weapon, for short 32 Girl's name that sounds like a fragrant flower 34 Capital of Idaho 36 Took on, as a challenge 37 Essential details 40 Malice 42 "Look for yourself!" 43 Abraham Lincoln attribute 46 Hanging Halloween decoration 47 '60s war zone, for short 50 Old flames 51 Arts and crafts chain 54 JPEG, e.g. 56 Commandment verb 57 He "had no hair," in a nursery rhyme 62 "Uh-huh" 63 First zodiac sign 64 Street 65 Tiny pasta 66 ___ cake (ring-shaped dessert) 67 Six of them make a fl. oz. 68 Takes advantage of