Home
 
Choose Your City
Change City

I want news Only from

Crossword

Crossword puzzle answers: March 26, 2018

Here are the crossword solutions found in today's paper.
By
Metro Games
 Published : March 26, 2018 | Updated : March 26, 2018
Crossword puzzle answers: March 26, 2018
Crossword puzzle answers: March 26, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on March 26, 2018.

ACROSS
1 Great Fire of Rome emperor
 5 Large number
 9 Fishing spots by the ocean
14 Astronaut Shepard
15 Former Sanyo competitor
16 Cove or fjord
17 Intuitive feeling
18 Candy with a joke printed on its wrapper
20 "Mad Men" industry, slangily
22 Salt Lake City native
23 Company that produces "Bertie Bott's Every Flavour Beans"
26 Humble reply to praise
30 Dedicated poem
31 Prohibition-era weapon, for short
32 Girl's name that sounds like a fragrant flower
34 Capital of Idaho
36 Took on, as a challenge
37 Essential details
40 Malice
42 "Look for yourself!"
43 Abraham Lincoln attribute
46 Hanging Halloween decoration
47 '60s war zone, for short
50 Old flames
51 Arts and crafts chain
54 JPEG, e.g.
56 Commandment verb
57 He "had no hair," in a nursery rhyme
62 "Uh-huh"
63 First zodiac sign
64 Street
65 Tiny pasta
66 ___ cake (ring-shaped dessert)
67 Six of them make a fl. oz.
68 Takes advantage of

DOWN 
1 Four Corners tribe known for its rugs
 2 Said "dunno" instead of "don't know," say
 3 Disorderly crowd
 4 NBC newsman Roger
 5 "My gal" of song
 6 KGB: USSR :: ___: U.S.
 7 Deserving a one-star rating
 8 In an inane manner
 9 Essence
10 Lifeless
11 North Pole worker
12 Hoops official
13 Pig's digs
19 "Divine Secrets of the ___ Sisterhood" (2002 Sandra Bullock film)
21 Fertilized 35-Down cells
24 Fishing supply
25 Online handicraft market
27 Neat
28 Single-stranded genetic molecule (Abbr.)
29 Up to now
33 Old Jewish communities
34 Like hors d'oeuvres
35 Certain gamete
37 WXYZ button, on many phones
38 Eldest Stark child on "Game of Thrones"
39 "By Jove!"
40 Miss identification?
41 Chicken ___ (itchy ailment)
44 Start to melt
45 Snack often topped with granola
47 Pro hoopsters
48 On fire
49 Underlying system of beliefs
52 Jeff who founded Amazon
53 "Such a tease!"
55 Hit '90s PC game
57 The ___ Four (The Beatles' nickname)
58 Neighbor of Braz. and Arg.
59 Dry red wine, informally
60 Hit with a ray gun
61 1,760 of them are in a mile (Abbr.)

 
Tags:Crossword
 
You Might Also Like
Latest News

 
Trending