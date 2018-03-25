Crossword puzzle answers: March 26, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on March 26, 2018.
ACROSS 1 Great Fire of Rome emperor 5 Large number 9 Fishing spots by the ocean 14 Astronaut Shepard 15 Former Sanyo competitor 16 Cove or fjord 17 Intuitive feeling 18 Candy with a joke printed on its wrapper 20 "Mad Men" industry, slangily 22 Salt Lake City native 23 Company that produces "Bertie Bott's Every Flavour Beans" 26 Humble reply to praise 30 Dedicated poem 31 Prohibition-era weapon, for short 32 Girl's name that sounds like a fragrant flower 34 Capital of Idaho 36 Took on, as a challenge 37 Essential details 40 Malice 42 "Look for yourself!" 43 Abraham Lincoln attribute 46 Hanging Halloween decoration 47 '60s war zone, for short 50 Old flames 51 Arts and crafts chain 54 JPEG, e.g. 56 Commandment verb 57 He "had no hair," in a nursery rhyme 62 "Uh-huh" 63 First zodiac sign 64 Street 65 Tiny pasta 66 ___ cake (ring-shaped dessert) 67 Six of them make a fl. oz. 68 Takes advantage of
DOWN 1 Four Corners tribe known for its rugs 2 Said "dunno" instead of "don't know," say 3 Disorderly crowd 4 NBC newsman Roger 5 "My gal" of song 6 KGB: USSR :: ___: U.S. 7 Deserving a one-star rating 8 In an inane manner 9 Essence 10 Lifeless 11 North Pole worker 12 Hoops official 13 Pig's digs 19 "Divine Secrets of the ___ Sisterhood" (2002 Sandra Bullock film) 21 Fertilized 35-Down cells 24 Fishing supply 25 Online handicraft market 27 Neat 28 Single-stranded genetic molecule (Abbr.) 29 Up to now 33 Old Jewish communities 34 Like hors d'oeuvres 35 Certain gamete 37 WXYZ button, on many phones 38 Eldest Stark child on "Game of Thrones" 39 "By Jove!" 40 Miss identification? 41 Chicken ___ (itchy ailment) 44 Start to melt 45 Snack often topped with granola 47 Pro hoopsters 48 On fire 49 Underlying system of beliefs 52 Jeff who founded Amazon 53 "Such a tease!" 55 Hit '90s PC game 57 The ___ Four (The Beatles' nickname) 58 Neighbor of Braz. and Arg. 59 Dry red wine, informally 60 Hit with a ray gun 61 1,760 of them are in a mile (Abbr.)