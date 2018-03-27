Crossword puzzle answers: March 28, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on March 28, 2018.
ACROSS 1 Witty remark 5 Magna -- laude 8 Knight's wife 12 You, once 13 Santa -- winds 14 Famous last word 15 Scattered 16 Water channel 18 Round container 20 Warden's fear 21 Subside 22 Blitzer's network 23 Book jacket ad 26 Acrophobe's dread 29 Shaggy beasts 30 Vaulter's aid 31 Memorable decade 33 Summer in Savoie 34 Clout 35 Foray 36 Fly the coop 38 Sweet treat 39 Drakes and ganders 40 Itch 41 Knock -- -- loop 43 "Amadeus" subject 46 Driver's protection (2 wds.) 48 Cat call 50 Gossip tidbit 51 Nocturnal bird 52 Reed instrument 53 Sash filler 54 -- Enterprise 55 Garden green
DOWN 1 Amts. of oil 2 Yikes! (hyph.) 3 Waterloo locale 4 Drop-kickers 5 Imitation chocolate 6 PC operating system 7 Dallas cager 8 Full of bravery 9 Lectern 10 Bump into 11 Conclude 17 Tennessee -- Ford 19 Consumer org. 22 Honeycomb unit 23 So long! 24 Overdue 25 Hula accompaniment 26 Pit 27 Aim toward 28 Math course 30 Wolf young 32 Citrus cooler 34 Joyous outburst 35 Go nuts (2 wds.) 37 Auto trim 38 Felt cap 40 Utters a dismal cry 41 Crumbly cheese 42 Portent 43 Gullets 44 "Fancy" singer 45 Implement 46 Back talk 47 Mr. Gehrig 49 Itty-bitty