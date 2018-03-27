Crossword puzzle answers: March 28, 2018

Home
 
Here are the crossword solutions found in today's paper.
 Published : March 28, 2018 | Updated : March 28, 2018
Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on March 28, 2018.

ACROSS
1 Witty remark
 5 Magna -- laude
 8 Knight's wife
 12 You, once
 13 Santa -- winds
 14 Famous last word
 15 Scattered
 16 Water channel
 18 Round container
 20 Warden's fear
 21 Subside
 22 Blitzer's network
 23 Book jacket ad
 26 Acrophobe's dread
 29 Shaggy beasts
 30 Vaulter's aid
 31 Memorable decade
 33 Summer in Savoie
 34 Clout
 35 Foray
 36 Fly the coop
 38 Sweet treat
 39 Drakes and ganders
 40 Itch
 41 Knock -- -- loop
 43 "Amadeus" subject
 46 Driver's protection (2 wds.)
 48 Cat call
 50 Gossip tidbit
 51 Nocturnal bird
 52 Reed instrument
 53 Sash filler
 54 -- Enterprise
 55 Garden green


DOWN 
  1 Amts. of oil
 2 Yikes! (hyph.)
 3 Waterloo locale
 4 Drop-kickers
 5 Imitation chocolate
 6 PC operating system
 7 Dallas cager
 8 Full of bravery
 9 Lectern
 10 Bump into
 11 Conclude
 17 Tennessee -- Ford
 19 Consumer org.
 22 Honeycomb unit
 23 So long!
 24 Overdue
 25 Hula accompaniment
 26 Pit
 27 Aim toward
 28 Math course
 30 Wolf young
 32 Citrus cooler
 34 Joyous outburst
 35 Go nuts (2 wds.)
 37 Auto trim
 38 Felt cap
 40 Utters a dismal cry
 41 Crumbly cheese
 42 Portent
 43 Gullets
 44 "Fancy" singer
 45 Implement
 46 Back talk
 47 Mr. Gehrig
 49 Itty-bitty

 

 

 

 

 
