Crossword puzzle answers: March 29, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on March 29, 2018.

ACROSS 1 Ka-pow! 4 Majority 8 Wire nail 12 Golfer -- Alcott 13 Touche provoker 14 Say with gestures 15 More remote 17 Squashed circle 18 Fiery monster 19 Expert 21 Lyric poems 23 Gyro bread 24 RC rival 27 Seeger or Sampras 29 As well 30 "Moonstruck" star 32 The -- the limit! 36 Yeah, right! (2 wds.) 38 Twisted 40 Dinny's rider 41 Linchpin site 43 Soul 45 Iceboat necessity 47 Sand hill 49 In sorrier shape 51 Downhill racers 55 Trevi Fountain coins 56 Kind of rug 58 Liberal -- 59 Muse count 60 Onassis nickname 61 Thin board 62 Bends in the middle 63 Hardened