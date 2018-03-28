Home
 
Crossword puzzle answers: March 29, 2018

Here are the crossword solutions found in today's paper.
By
Metro Games
 Published : March 29, 2018 | Updated : March 29, 2018
Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on March 29, 2018.

ACROSS
1 Ka-pow!
 4 Majority
 8 Wire nail
 12 Golfer -- Alcott
 13 Touche provoker
 14 Say with gestures
 15 More remote
 17 Squashed circle
 18 Fiery monster
 19 Expert
 21 Lyric poems
 23 Gyro bread
 24 RC rival
 27 Seeger or Sampras
 29 As well
 30 "Moonstruck" star
 32 The -- the limit!
 36 Yeah, right! (2 wds.)
 38 Twisted
 40 Dinny's rider
 41 Linchpin site
 43 Soul
 45 Iceboat necessity
 47 Sand hill
 49 In sorrier shape
 51 Downhill racers
 55 Trevi Fountain coins
 56 Kind of rug
 58 Liberal --
 59 Muse count
 60 Onassis nickname
 61 Thin board
 62 Bends in the middle
 63 Hardened


DOWN 
 1 Smooth-pated
 2 Romance, to Pedro
 3 Sociable starling
 4 Tuneful
 5 Conjecture
 6 Meet, in poker
 7 Technical word
 8 Cheap flicks (hyph.)
 9 Fastener for an I-beam
 10 Fridge maker
 11 Penn. neighbor
 16 Self-images
 20 Quick to learn
 22 Threw lava
 24 "Harper Valley --"
 25 Aurora, to Socrates
 26 Taro-root paste
 28 Slip up
 31 Kubrick's computer
 33 Carp
 34 -- Kippur
 35 Whirlpool locale
 37 Like Snow White
 39 Union members?
 42 Really big tees
 44 Dresden denial
 45 Eddy
 46 Ventricle neighbor
 48 Depleting
 50 Untold centuries
 52 Depot info
 53 Red inside
 54 Gill opening
 55 -- Vegas
 57 Small inlet

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
