Home
 
Choose Your City
Change City

I want news Only from

Crossword

Crossword puzzle answers: March 9, 2018

Here are the crossword solutions found in today's paper.
By
Metro Games
 Published : March 09, 2018 | Updated : March 09, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on March 9, 2018.

ACROSS
1 Drop feathers
 5 Sacred place
 10 Paper mill need
 14 Nope (hyph.)
 15 Cash, casually
 16 Omani title
 17 Arizona river
 18 Fundamental
 19 Domed recess
 20 Asks for
 22 Corn Belt state
 24 Slat
 25 Brummell or Bridges
 26 Mineral analysis
 29 Plumbing fixtures
 33 Foretellings
 34 Theater awards
 35 Dogpatch's -- Abner
 36 Tear apart
 37 -- it up (have some laughs)
 38 Director -- Preminger
 39 Chinese "way"
 40 Fishing lures
 42 Buenos --, Argentina
 43 Calls to account
 45 Use a machete
 46 Modern-day diary
 47 Impresses deeply
 49 What bees spread
 52 Gym shoes
 56 Theatrical award
 57 Public persona
 59 Physiologist -- Pavlov
 60 Unruly manes
 61 Dazed, with "out"
 62 Tijuana tot
 63 Gnat or mouse
 64 Abrasive mineral
 65 Slide suddenly and accidentally

DOWN 
  1 Big coffee cups
 2 17th state
 3 Temporary slowdown
 4 Formerly Siam
 5 External boundary
 6 Reluctant
 7 Chuck
 8 MacGraw of the movies
 9 Noisy
 10 Goober
 11 Refs
 12 Kudrow or Bonet
 13 Chief exec
 21 Coral islets
 23 Pleased sighs
 25 River edges
 26 Major artery
 27 Blur, as ink
 28 Mexican gent
 29 Contests
 30 Sonic's prefix
 31 Falls for
 32 Enjoy a puddle
 34 Securing a package
 38 Whalers' wear
 40 Liver output
 41 Worry, plus
 42 Cruising
 44 Most competent
 47 Rile up
 48 Like an neglected garden
 49 Grandeur
 50 Clarinet kin
 51 Facial features
 52 Capable of thinking clearly
 53 Fiendish
 54 Rajah's consort
 55 Ginger cookie
 58 Pop's companion

 
 
Latest News

 
Trending