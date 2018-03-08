Crossword puzzle answers: March 9, 2018

Here are the crossword solutions found in today's paper.

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on March 9, 2018.

ACROSS 1 Drop feathers 5 Sacred place 10 Paper mill need 14 Nope (hyph.) 15 Cash, casually 16 Omani title 17 Arizona river 18 Fundamental 19 Domed recess 20 Asks for 22 Corn Belt state 24 Slat 25 Brummell or Bridges 26 Mineral analysis 29 Plumbing fixtures 33 Foretellings 34 Theater awards 35 Dogpatch's -- Abner 36 Tear apart 37 -- it up (have some laughs) 38 Director -- Preminger 39 Chinese "way" 40 Fishing lures 42 Buenos --, Argentina 43 Calls to account 45 Use a machete 46 Modern-day diary 47 Impresses deeply 49 What bees spread 52 Gym shoes 56 Theatrical award 57 Public persona 59 Physiologist -- Pavlov 60 Unruly manes 61 Dazed, with "out" 62 Tijuana tot 63 Gnat or mouse 64 Abrasive mineral 65 Slide suddenly and accidentally