Crossword puzzle answers: May 15, 2018

Here are the crossword solutions found in today's paper.
By
Lenyon Whitaker
 Published : May 15, 2018 | Updated : May 15, 2018
Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on May 15, 2018.

ACROSS
 1 Tarzan's nanny
 4 Banned bug spray
 7 Felines
 11 Kernel holder
 12 Livy's "it was"
 14 Lotion additive
 15 Soured milk
 17 Protected
 18 Imported auto
 19 Beyond Saturn
 21 Reel's partner
 22 Robin's beak
 23 Staying power
 26 Nogales nosh
 29 Familiar auth.
 30 Mooches
 31 Boathouse implement
 33 Drill sgt.
 34 New Mexico tribe
 35 Bear constellation
 36 Germany's Merkel
 38 Get some rest
 39 Web addr.
 40 -- to be tied
 41 Portable computer
 44 Suit fabrics
 48 Put one's foot -- --
 49 Gate
 51 Fairy tale opener
 52 Koh-i- -- diamond
 53 Gotcha!
 54 Close
 55 Student stat
 56 Back-fence yowler


DOWN 
  1 CPA's record
 2 Upscale sport
 3 Auction site
 4 Bill payer
 5 Apprehension
 6 Deckhand
 7 Kind of melon
 8 Alda or Ladd
 9 Soy product
 10 Pictures
 13 Seismic sea wave
 16 Steel additive
 20 Wheel parts
 23 Mover's vehicle
 24 Quechua speaker
 25 Thug
 26 Food fish
 27 Handed-down stories
 28 Alleviate
 30 Relief pitchers
 32 Chat
 34 Zilch
 35 Extreme
 37 Rainspout
 38 Saw-toothed range
 40 Lens setting (hyph.)
 41 Pride member
 42 Bancroft of films
 43 Type size
 45 Punkie
 46 She loved Narcissus
 47 Mine find
 50 Holiday beverage

 

 

 

 
