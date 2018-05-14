Crossword puzzle answers: May 15, 2018

Here are the crossword solutions found in today's paper.

ACROSS 1 Tarzan's nanny 4 Banned bug spray 7 Felines 11 Kernel holder 12 Livy's "it was" 14 Lotion additive 15 Soured milk 17 Protected 18 Imported auto 19 Beyond Saturn 21 Reel's partner 22 Robin's beak 23 Staying power 26 Nogales nosh 29 Familiar auth. 30 Mooches 31 Boathouse implement 33 Drill sgt. 34 New Mexico tribe 35 Bear constellation 36 Germany's Merkel 38 Get some rest 39 Web addr. 40 -- to be tied 41 Portable computer 44 Suit fabrics 48 Put one's foot -- -- 49 Gate 51 Fairy tale opener 52 Koh-i- -- diamond 53 Gotcha! 54 Close 55 Student stat 56 Back-fence yowler