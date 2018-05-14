Crossword puzzle answers: May 15, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on May 15, 2018.
ACROSS 1 Tarzan's nanny 4 Banned bug spray 7 Felines 11 Kernel holder 12 Livy's "it was" 14 Lotion additive 15 Soured milk 17 Protected 18 Imported auto 19 Beyond Saturn 21 Reel's partner 22 Robin's beak 23 Staying power 26 Nogales nosh 29 Familiar auth. 30 Mooches 31 Boathouse implement 33 Drill sgt. 34 New Mexico tribe 35 Bear constellation 36 Germany's Merkel 38 Get some rest 39 Web addr. 40 -- to be tied 41 Portable computer 44 Suit fabrics 48 Put one's foot -- -- 49 Gate 51 Fairy tale opener 52 Koh-i- -- diamond 53 Gotcha! 54 Close 55 Student stat 56 Back-fence yowler
DOWN 1 CPA's record 2 Upscale sport 3 Auction site 4 Bill payer 5 Apprehension 6 Deckhand 7 Kind of melon 8 Alda or Ladd 9 Soy product 10 Pictures 13 Seismic sea wave 16 Steel additive 20 Wheel parts 23 Mover's vehicle 24 Quechua speaker 25 Thug 26 Food fish 27 Handed-down stories 28 Alleviate 30 Relief pitchers 32 Chat 34 Zilch 35 Extreme 37 Rainspout 38 Saw-toothed range 40 Lens setting (hyph.) 41 Pride member 42 Bancroft of films 43 Type size 45 Punkie 46 She loved Narcissus 47 Mine find 50 Holiday beverage