Crossword puzzle answers: May 16, 2018

Here are the crossword solutions found in today's paper.
By
Lenyon Whitaker
 Published : May 16, 2018 | Updated : May 16, 2018
Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on May 16, 2018.

ACROSS
 1 Bread ingredient
 6 Gets going
 11 Keaton or Crabbe
 12 Indiana Jones' lid
 13 Tentacle possessors
 14 Elbowroom
 15 Hound's trail
 16 Soft drink
 17 Safekeeping
 18 Amigo of Fidel
 19 Lofty
 23 Bone-dry
 25 Ghostly
 26 Aunt or bro.
 29 German sausage
 31 Rope-a-dope boxer
 32 Frost
 33 Precise
 34 Lose -- -- whisker
 35 Jagged rocks
 37 Warty critter
 39 Black-and-white divers
 40 In need of refilling
 41 Start over
 45 "Once -- a Time"
 47 Kept
 48 PC messages
 51 Light, porous rock
 52 Gambling games
 53 Blockbuster sci-fi
 54 Luau
 55 Kind of congestion


DOWN 
  1 New Mexico's flower
 2 Organic compound
 3 Sets right
 4 Fall mo.
 5 Part of TNT
 6 Bulrush
 7 Think
 8 Plant crops
 9 Geologic division
 10 Come out with
 11 Pear variety
 12 Arctic mass
 16 Hotel chain
 18 Heart of the matter
 20 Fast horse
 21 Type of pad
 22 Spunky movie princess
 24 Lambs' ma'ams
 25 "Butch Cassidy" role
 26 Costa --
 27 Neutral color
 28 Faucet problem
 30 Barge
 36 ISS gear (hyph.)
 38 Some soaps
 40 Bad bottom line
 42 Title role for Madonna
 43 Window sticker
 44 Baltic tributary
 46 Conspire
 47 Fiji capital
 48 Brownie
 49 One of the Three Stooges
 50 -- -- moment's notice
 51 Poor review

 

 

 

 

 
