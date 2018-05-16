Crossword puzzle answers: May 17, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on May 17, 2018.
ACROSS 1 Impostor 6 Rock-concert need 10 Torsos 12 Goodbyes 14 Addison's partner 15 Goose, at times 16 Noise 18 McMahon and Sullivan 19 Skip town 21 Ogled 23 Narrow inlet 24 Fizzler 26 Pepperoni seller 29 Tynan portrayer 31 Glove leather 33 Freud contemporary 35 Lawn invader 36 Years on end 37 Penny -- 38 Disadvantage 40 Coupe or convertible 42 Jacket feature 43 California's -- Woods 45 Hendrix hairdo 47 Where -- at 50 Dirty politics 52 Having bounds 54 Stuffed oneself 58 Goes zzzzzzz 59 Vitamin C source 60 Blown away 61 Wallops
DOWN 1 "Nature" channel 2 Carrying current 3 Lyric poem 4 Sister's girl 5 Cried out 6 Was very fond of 7 Hr. part 8 Lap dog 9 Hauled into court 11 Neptune's kingdom 12 Shout from the bridge 13 Last year's jrs. 17 Not great 19 Does an office chore 20 Filled with cargo 22 -- vu 23 Blustery 25 Hilo guitar 27 Of the moon 28 Prelude 30 -- Clayton Powell Jr. 32 Court evidence, maybe 34 Sparkler 39 Blew hard 41 Stubble removers 44 Cousteau's islands 46 Savage 47 No --, ands or buts 48 Singer -- Turner 49 Kind of flake 51 Back when 53 Temper 55 Wildebeest 56 Turtle-to-be 57 -- Moines, Iowa