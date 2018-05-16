Crossword puzzle answers: May 17, 2018

Here are the crossword solutions found in today's paper.

ACROSS 1 Impostor 6 Rock-concert need 10 Torsos 12 Goodbyes 14 Addison's partner 15 Goose, at times 16 Noise 18 McMahon and Sullivan 19 Skip town 21 Ogled 23 Narrow inlet 24 Fizzler 26 Pepperoni seller 29 Tynan portrayer 31 Glove leather 33 Freud contemporary 35 Lawn invader 36 Years on end 37 Penny -- 38 Disadvantage 40 Coupe or convertible 42 Jacket feature 43 California's -- Woods 45 Hendrix hairdo 47 Where -- at 50 Dirty politics 52 Having bounds 54 Stuffed oneself 58 Goes zzzzzzz 59 Vitamin C source 60 Blown away 61 Wallops