Home
 
Choose Your City
Change City

I want news Only from

Crossword

Crossword puzzle answers: May 17, 2018

Here are the crossword solutions found in today's paper.
By
Lenyon Whitaker
 Published : May 17, 2018 | Updated : May 17, 2018
Crossword puzzle answers: May 17, 2018
Crossword puzzle answers: May 17, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on May 17, 2018.

ACROSS
 1 Impostor
 6 Rock-concert need
 10 Torsos
 12 Goodbyes
 14 Addison's partner
 15 Goose, at times
 16 Noise
 18 McMahon and Sullivan
 19 Skip town
 21 Ogled
 23 Narrow inlet
 24 Fizzler
 26 Pepperoni seller
 29 Tynan portrayer
 31 Glove leather
 33 Freud contemporary
 35 Lawn invader
 36 Years on end
 37 Penny --
 38 Disadvantage
 40 Coupe or convertible
 42 Jacket feature
 43 California's -- Woods
 45 Hendrix hairdo
 47 Where -- at
 50 Dirty politics
 52 Having bounds
 54 Stuffed oneself
 58 Goes zzzzzzz
 59 Vitamin C source
 60 Blown away
 61 Wallops


DOWN 
  1 "Nature" channel
 2 Carrying current
 3 Lyric poem
 4 Sister's girl
 5 Cried out
 6 Was very fond of
 7 Hr. part
 8 Lap dog
 9 Hauled into court
 11 Neptune's kingdom
 12 Shout from the bridge
 13 Last year's jrs.
 17 Not great
 19 Does an office chore
 20 Filled with cargo
 22 -- vu
 23 Blustery
 25 Hilo guitar
 27 Of the moon
 28 Prelude
 30 -- Clayton Powell Jr.
 32 Court evidence, maybe
 34 Sparkler
 39 Blew hard
 41 Stubble removers
 44 Cousteau's islands
 46 Savage
 47 No --, ands or buts
 48 Singer -- Turner
 49 Kind of flake
 51 Back when
 53 Temper
 55 Wildebeest
 56 Turtle-to-be
 57 -- Moines, Iowa

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
Tags:Crossword
 
 
Latest News

 
Trending

Latest Events

 