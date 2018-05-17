Crossword puzzle answers: May 18, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on May 18, 2018.
ACROSS 1 JAMA readers 4 Listen up 8 Motor part 11 Cafe au -- 12 Petri dish contents 13 Shade 14 The scoop 15 Gave formal permission 17 Fixed torn jeans 19 Perfume bottles 20 Delaney of "NYPD Blue" 21 She-lobster 22 Medieval adventure 25 Widen 28 Your, old-style 29 The -- the limit! 31 Hubble component 33 Olden times 35 Monster's loch 37 Zero 38 Went toward 40 Winter pick-me-up 42 Shad's eggs 43 Cabinet dept. 44 Recite mantras 47 Auction-goers 51 Uneven 53 He directed Marlon 54 Stein filler 55 Jot down 56 Plow through 57 Tex- -- cuisine 58 The Bee -- 59 Trim a doily
DOWN 1 Emmy winner -- Delany 2 Narrow fissure 3 Fills the shelves 4 Seraglio 5 I say! 6 Have supper 7 Gibberish 8 "Wool" on clay sheep 9 Ayla's creator Jean -- 10 Some T-shirts 11 Gloss target 16 Semester ender 18 Bangs into 21 Make like a snake 22 No. 23 Klutz's cry (hyph.) 24 Bronte heroine Jane -- 25 -- -in-the-wool 26 Look after the fern 27 Oklahoma town 30 Elbow opposite 32 Devious 34 Gets by effort 36 Tie tack 39 Foolishly fond 41 Most peculiar 43 Pelts 44 Silent one 45 Golfer's target 46 Peak 47 -- noire 48 She, in Seville 49 Street disorder 50 Droop 52 Female deer