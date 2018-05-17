Crossword puzzle answers: May 18, 2018

Here are the crossword solutions found in today's paper.

ACROSS 1 JAMA readers 4 Listen up 8 Motor part 11 Cafe au -- 12 Petri dish contents 13 Shade 14 The scoop 15 Gave formal permission 17 Fixed torn jeans 19 Perfume bottles 20 Delaney of "NYPD Blue" 21 She-lobster 22 Medieval adventure 25 Widen 28 Your, old-style 29 The -- the limit! 31 Hubble component 33 Olden times 35 Monster's loch 37 Zero 38 Went toward 40 Winter pick-me-up 42 Shad's eggs 43 Cabinet dept. 44 Recite mantras 47 Auction-goers 51 Uneven 53 He directed Marlon 54 Stein filler 55 Jot down 56 Plow through 57 Tex- -- cuisine 58 The Bee -- 59 Trim a doily