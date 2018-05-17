Home
 
Crossword puzzle answers: May 18, 2018

Here are the crossword solutions found in today's paper.
By
Metro Games
 Published : May 18, 2018 | Updated : May 18, 2018
Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on May 18, 2018.

ACROSS
1 JAMA readers
 4 Listen up
 8 Motor part
 11 Cafe au --
 12 Petri dish contents
 13 Shade
 14 The scoop
 15 Gave formal permission
 17 Fixed torn jeans
 19 Perfume bottles
 20 Delaney of "NYPD Blue"
 21 She-lobster
 22 Medieval adventure
 25 Widen
 28 Your, old-style
 29 The -- the limit!
 31 Hubble component
 33 Olden times
 35 Monster's loch
 37 Zero
 38 Went toward
 40 Winter pick-me-up
 42 Shad's eggs
 43 Cabinet dept.
 44 Recite mantras
 47 Auction-goers
 51 Uneven
 53 He directed Marlon
 54 Stein filler
 55 Jot down
 56 Plow through
 57 Tex- -- cuisine
 58 The Bee --
 59 Trim a doily


DOWN 
 1 Emmy winner -- Delany
 2 Narrow fissure
 3 Fills the shelves
 4 Seraglio
 5 I say!
 6 Have supper
 7 Gibberish
 8 "Wool" on clay sheep
 9 Ayla's creator Jean --
 10 Some T-shirts
 11 Gloss target
 16 Semester ender
 18 Bangs into
 21 Make like a snake
 22 No.
 23 Klutz's cry (hyph.)
 24 Bronte heroine Jane --
 25 -- -in-the-wool
 26 Look after the fern
 27 Oklahoma town
 30 Elbow opposite
 32 Devious
 34 Gets by effort
 36 Tie tack
 39 Foolishly fond
 41 Most peculiar
 43 Pelts
 44 Silent one
 45 Golfer's target
 46 Peak
 47 -- noire
 48 She, in Seville
 49 Street disorder
 50 Droop
 52 Female deer

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
