Crossword puzzle answers: May 2, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on May 2, 2018.
ACROSS 1 Radius companion 5 Luxurious estate 10 Infraction or violation 12 More unctuously 13 Catch on fire 14 Funny feeling 15 Agreement 16 Chow down 18 Grads-to-be 19 Bat refuge? 22 Sultans' cousins 25 Pestered in fun 29 Confute 30 Rum mixers 32 Licorice flavoring 33 Nut shells 34 Flashlight carriers 37 Samuel Clemens' pen name 38 Hair-styling foam 40 Min. fraction 43 Solstice mo. 44 Meat in a can 48 Build, as assets 50 Computer availability 52 Opera immortal 53 Further down 54 Debussy piano piece 55 Little chirper
DOWN 1 Impulse 2 Capp's hyena 3 Toiletry item 4 Quit stalling 5 Coq au -- 6 Seine moorages 7 Fibber 8 Reduced 9 -- you serious? 10 Compete at an auction 11 Command to Fido 12 Grotesquely bizarre 17 Rudder's place 20 High regard 21 Racing boats 22 Diamond stat 23 Luncheonette list 24 Wading bird 26 Storm or oilskin slicker 27 Jazzy Fitzgerald 28 Painter Salvador -- 31 9-digit ID 35 Bronco-riding event 36 "Crocodile" Dundee's girl 39 Wind-driven spray 40 Jazz genre 41 Linen color 42 Muck or slime 45 Sherlock Holmes item 46 Famous last word 47 Mal de -- 48 Very skilled person 49 Find practical 51 Hard bench