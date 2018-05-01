Home
 
Crossword puzzle answers: May 2, 2018

Here are the crossword solutions found in today's paper.
By
Lenyon Whitaker
 Published : May 02, 2018 | Updated : May 02, 2018
Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on May 2, 2018.

ACROSS
1 Radius companion
 5 Luxurious estate
 10 Infraction or violation
 12 More unctuously
 13 Catch on fire
 14 Funny feeling
 15 Agreement
 16 Chow down
 18 Grads-to-be
 19 Bat refuge?
 22 Sultans' cousins
 25 Pestered in fun
 29 Confute
 30 Rum mixers
 32 Licorice flavoring
 33 Nut shells
 34 Flashlight carriers
 37 Samuel Clemens' pen name
 38 Hair-styling foam
 40 Min. fraction
 43 Solstice mo.
 44 Meat in a can
 48 Build, as assets
 50 Computer availability
 52 Opera immortal
 53 Further down
 54 Debussy piano piece
 55 Little chirper






DOWN 
 1 Impulse
 2 Capp's hyena
 3 Toiletry item
 4 Quit stalling
 5 Coq au --
 6 Seine moorages
 7 Fibber
 8 Reduced
 9 -- you serious?
 10 Compete at an auction
 11 Command to Fido
 12 Grotesquely bizarre
 17 Rudder's place
 20 High regard
 21 Racing boats
 22 Diamond stat
 23 Luncheonette list
 24 Wading bird
 26 Storm or oilskin slicker
 27 Jazzy Fitzgerald
 28 Painter Salvador --
 31 9-digit ID
 35 Bronco-riding event
 36 "Crocodile" Dundee's girl
 39 Wind-driven spray
 40 Jazz genre
 41 Linen color
 42 Muck or slime
 45 Sherlock Holmes item
 46 Famous last word
 47 Mal de --
 48 Very skilled person
 49 Find practical
 51 Hard bench

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
