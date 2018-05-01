Crossword puzzle answers: May 2, 2018

Here are the crossword solutions found in today's paper.

ACROSS 1 Radius companion 5 Luxurious estate 10 Infraction or violation 12 More unctuously 13 Catch on fire 14 Funny feeling 15 Agreement 16 Chow down 18 Grads-to-be 19 Bat refuge? 22 Sultans' cousins 25 Pestered in fun 29 Confute 30 Rum mixers 32 Licorice flavoring 33 Nut shells 34 Flashlight carriers 37 Samuel Clemens' pen name 38 Hair-styling foam 40 Min. fraction 43 Solstice mo. 44 Meat in a can 48 Build, as assets 50 Computer availability 52 Opera immortal 53 Further down 54 Debussy piano piece 55 Little chirper