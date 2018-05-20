Crossword puzzle answers: May 21, 2018

Here are the crossword solutions found in today's paper.

ACROSS 1 Not loose 5 Family man 9 Feminine pronoun 12 Nobel Prize city 13 Borodin prince 14 England's Isle of -- 15 Model model? 17 NASA counterpart 18 Ecol. police 19 Regret 20 Of yore 22 Exist 23 Spring training loc. 24 Blocks 27 Hawk 30 Fancy coif 31 Ms. West of Hollywood 32 Mag. staffers 34 The "I" 35 Mi. above sea level 36 Comic strip possum 37 Shady nooks 40 Caravan stops 41 NFL scores 42 Eur. airline 43 Vocally 46 Wire measure 47 Keats opus 50 Mail pouch 51 Bird on a stroll? 54 Sporty truck 55 All, in combos 56 Where Tehran is 57 Kickoff stand 58 Slant 59 Glen or dale