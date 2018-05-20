Crossword puzzle answers: May 21, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on May 21, 2018.
ACROSS 1 Not loose 5 Family man 9 Feminine pronoun 12 Nobel Prize city 13 Borodin prince 14 England's Isle of -- 15 Model model? 17 NASA counterpart 18 Ecol. police 19 Regret 20 Of yore 22 Exist 23 Spring training loc. 24 Blocks 27 Hawk 30 Fancy coif 31 Ms. West of Hollywood 32 Mag. staffers 34 The "I" 35 Mi. above sea level 36 Comic strip possum 37 Shady nooks 40 Caravan stops 41 NFL scores 42 Eur. airline 43 Vocally 46 Wire measure 47 Keats opus 50 Mail pouch 51 Bird on a stroll? 54 Sporty truck 55 All, in combos 56 Where Tehran is 57 Kickoff stand 58 Slant 59 Glen or dale
DOWN 1 Volume 2 Pronto 3 Bone below the elbow 4 Heavy weight 5 Resentment 6 The chills 7 Taro root paste 8 Action movie name 9 Listen 10 Threat ender 11 Meg -- of films 16 Slips up 21 Youngster 22 Earlier 23 Yard contents 24 Billiards stick 25 Links org. 26 Dumpster output 27 Cronies 28 Many August people 29 Border 31 Red planet 33 Brillo rival 36 Tillis or Dawber 38 Heat meas. 39 007 foe (2 wds.) 40 Mexican pot 42 Fuzzy fruit 43 Just touch 44 After-hours 45 Pointed arch 46 Chatty starling 47 Slimy vegetable 48 Shuffle follower 49 Coastal eagle 52 Paris friend 53 Tyler or Ullmann