Crossword puzzle answers: May 21, 2018

Here are the crossword solutions found in today's paper.
By
Lenyon Whitaker
 Published : May 21, 2018 | Updated : May 21, 2018
Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on May 21, 2018.

ACROSS
1 Not loose
 5 Family man
 9 Feminine pronoun
 12 Nobel Prize city
 13 Borodin prince
 14 England's Isle of --
 15 Model model?
 17 NASA counterpart
 18 Ecol. police
 19 Regret
 20 Of yore
 22 Exist
 23 Spring training loc.
 24 Blocks
 27 Hawk
 30 Fancy coif
 31 Ms. West of Hollywood
 32 Mag. staffers
 34 The "I"
 35 Mi. above sea level
 36 Comic strip possum
 37 Shady nooks
 40 Caravan stops
 41 NFL scores
 42 Eur. airline
 43 Vocally
 46 Wire measure
 47 Keats opus
 50 Mail pouch
 51 Bird on a stroll?
 54 Sporty truck
 55 All, in combos
 56 Where Tehran is
 57 Kickoff stand
 58 Slant
 59 Glen or dale


DOWN 
 1 Volume
 2 Pronto
 3 Bone below the elbow
 4 Heavy weight
 5 Resentment
 6 The chills
 7 Taro root paste
 8 Action movie name
 9 Listen
 10 Threat ender
 11 Meg -- of films
 16 Slips up
 21 Youngster
 22 Earlier
 23 Yard contents
 24 Billiards stick
 25 Links org.
 26 Dumpster output
 27 Cronies
 28 Many August people
 29 Border
 31 Red planet
 33 Brillo rival
 36 Tillis or Dawber
 38 Heat meas.
 39 007 foe (2 wds.)
 40 Mexican pot
 42 Fuzzy fruit
 43 Just touch
 44 After-hours
 45 Pointed arch
 46 Chatty starling
 47 Slimy vegetable
 48 Shuffle follower
 49 Coastal eagle
 52 Paris friend
 53 Tyler or Ullmann

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
