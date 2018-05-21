Crossword puzzle answers: May 22, 2018

Here are the crossword solutions found in today's paper.

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on May 22, 2018.

ACROSS 1 Cosmonaut's lab 4 Movie 8 Laird's attire 12 Ms. Hagen 13 Actor Rickman 14 Essay byline 15 Thorough 17 Ringer 18 Publish lies about 19 Squander 20 Brewer's plant 22 Calendar abbr. 23 Toy on a string 26 Makes do with 28 Drenched 31 Not new 32 Household pet 33 Baja gold 34 PBS funder 35 Prefix for pod 36 Urban map 37 Hair goo 38 Lubricates 39 In that case (2 wds.) 40 Penelope -- Miller 41 Kubrick's computer 43 Rigs, as dice 46 Cheesy snack 50 Sudden impulse 51 Soothed 54 Leak slowly 55 DJ's gear 56 -- chi ch'uan 57 Party giver 58 Split a seam 59 Dog days in Dijon