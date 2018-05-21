Home
 
Crossword puzzle answers: May 22, 2018

Here are the crossword solutions found in today's paper.
By
Lenyon Whitaker
 Published : May 22, 2018 | Updated : May 22, 2018
Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on May 22, 2018.

ACROSS
1 Cosmonaut's lab
 4 Movie
 8 Laird's attire
 12 Ms. Hagen
 13 Actor Rickman
 14 Essay byline
 15 Thorough
 17 Ringer
 18 Publish lies about
 19 Squander
 20 Brewer's plant
 22 Calendar abbr.
 23 Toy on a string
 26 Makes do with
 28 Drenched
 31 Not new
 32 Household pet
 33 Baja gold
 34 PBS funder
 35 Prefix for pod
 36 Urban map
 37 Hair goo
 38 Lubricates
 39 In that case (2 wds.)
 40 Penelope -- Miller
 41 Kubrick's computer
 43 Rigs, as dice
 46 Cheesy snack
 50 Sudden impulse
 51 Soothed
 54 Leak slowly
 55 DJ's gear
 56 -- chi ch'uan
 57 Party giver
 58 Split a seam
 59 Dog days in Dijon


DOWN 
 1 Mires
 2 Big-ticket --
 3 Have status
 4 View from Giza
 5 Down with the flu
 6 No, to a laird
 7 Conclusion
 8 Food on a skewer
 9 Seine aits
 10 Cheery tune
 11 Yarn
 16 Oohed and --
 19 NBA coach -- Unseld
 21 Thickener
 22 Charm
 23 -- fu
 24 Psychic's intro (2 wds.)
 25 Greenish-blue
 27 Not-so-funny Marx
 28 Eat hungrily
 29 Hurlers' stats
 30 Oz pooch
 36 Dish with saffron
 38 Switch positions
 40 Capable
 42 Ouzo flavoring
 43 Verdant
 44 Black-and-white cookie
 45 Epochs
 47 Quote
 48 Simmer
 49 Garfield's victim
 51 Soft touch
 52 --, amas, amat
 53 EMT technique

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
