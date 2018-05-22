Home
 
Crossword puzzle answers: May 23, 2018

Here are the crossword solutions found in today's paper.
By
Lenyon Whitaker
 Published : May 23, 2018 | Updated : May 23, 2018
Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on May 23, 2018.

ACROSS
1 Cast
 5 West Coast hrs.
 8 Deadly snakes
 12 Buffalo's lake
 13 Cry of discovery
 14 Game with mallets
 15 Armor-crusher
 16 A red wine
 18 Place
 20 Foul callers
 21 Cinemax rival
 22 Call -- -- cab
 23 Citrus fruits
 26 Muffin morsel
 29 Kimono closers
 30 Sets down
 31 -- -Magnon
 33 Rickey ingredient
 34 Yours and mine
 35 Request
 36 Pony pad
 38 Facetious tribute
 39 Chit
 40 Paleo opposite
 41 Blouse part
 43 Not in use
 46 Amulet
 48 Rust component
 50 Husky's burden
 51 Coq au --
 52 Wheel hub
 53 Pancho Villa's coin
 54 Tissue layer
 55 High spirits


DOWN 
  1 Appear indecisive
 2 Europe-Asia range
 3 "Miami Vice" cop
 4 Spongers
 5 Picasso's name
 6 Wingtip
 7 Road coating
 8 Tarzan's moniker
 9 Grease cutter
 10 Fringe benefit
 11 Chicago ballplayers
 17 Occasions for seconds
 19 Pumper's pride
 22 Flowery months
 23 Record, as mileage
 24 Hieroglyphics bird
 25 Money factory
 26 Goods
 27 USC rival
 28 -- bien, monsieur!
 30 Humdinger
 32 Cereal grain
 34 Reed instruments
 35 Combining resources
 37 A martial art
 38 Kin, for short
 40 Long-term babysitter
 41 Sturdy lock
 42 Cheers for toreros
 43 Go kaput
 44 Unwritten test
 45 Did a tapestry
 46 Recipe meas.
 47 Sports VIP
 49 Once known as

 

 
