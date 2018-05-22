Crossword puzzle answers: May 23, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on May 23, 2018.
ACROSS 1 Cast 5 West Coast hrs. 8 Deadly snakes 12 Buffalo's lake 13 Cry of discovery 14 Game with mallets 15 Armor-crusher 16 A red wine 18 Place 20 Foul callers 21 Cinemax rival 22 Call -- -- cab 23 Citrus fruits 26 Muffin morsel 29 Kimono closers 30 Sets down 31 -- -Magnon 33 Rickey ingredient 34 Yours and mine 35 Request 36 Pony pad 38 Facetious tribute 39 Chit 40 Paleo opposite 41 Blouse part 43 Not in use 46 Amulet 48 Rust component 50 Husky's burden 51 Coq au -- 52 Wheel hub 53 Pancho Villa's coin 54 Tissue layer 55 High spirits
DOWN 1 Appear indecisive 2 Europe-Asia range 3 "Miami Vice" cop 4 Spongers 5 Picasso's name 6 Wingtip 7 Road coating 8 Tarzan's moniker 9 Grease cutter 10 Fringe benefit 11 Chicago ballplayers 17 Occasions for seconds 19 Pumper's pride 22 Flowery months 23 Record, as mileage 24 Hieroglyphics bird 25 Money factory 26 Goods 27 USC rival 28 -- bien, monsieur! 30 Humdinger 32 Cereal grain 34 Reed instruments 35 Combining resources 37 A martial art 38 Kin, for short 40 Long-term babysitter 41 Sturdy lock 42 Cheers for toreros 43 Go kaput 44 Unwritten test 45 Did a tapestry 46 Recipe meas. 47 Sports VIP 49 Once known as