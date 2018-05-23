Home
 
Crossword puzzle answers: May 24, 2018

Here are the crossword solutions found in today's paper.
By
Lenyon Whitaker
 Published : May 24, 2018 | Updated : May 24, 2018
Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on May 24, 2018.

ACROSS
1 NBA stat
 4 Ancient plant
 8 Count tree rings
 12 Want-ad letters
 13 Mental picture
 14 Foreign visitors?
 15 Campaigner
 17 Brood
 18 Like the ocean
 19 "The Plague" novelist
 21 Non-soap opera
 23 Devious
 24 Good farm soils
 27 Disgusting
 29 Gamy
 30 Sleek
 32 Wise one
 36 Scarlett's mansion
 38 Auto supplies store
 40 Resinous deposit
 41 Wipe the woodwork
 43 "Where's --?"
 45 Hoofed animal
 47 Blissful spot
 49 Brooks
 51 Purplish flowers
 55 Calf-length
 56 Humongous
 58 Roasting chamber
 59 Excuse me!
 60 Before, in combos
 61 Wizened
 62 Face part
 63 Hedge shrub


DOWN 
1 Chest muscles
 2 Prefix for "trillion"
 3 Inner self
 4 Concert performer
 5 Tacked on
 6 Confederate general
 7 Antony or Chagall
 8 Ninnies
 9 Run -- of the law
 10 -- -turvy
 11 Vane dir.
 16 Yul's film realm
 20 Pointed tool
 22 Fly a plane
 24 Parcel of land
 25 Two -- -- kind
 26 Windhoek's cont.
 28 Baby sitter's bane
 31 ER staffers
 33 100 percent
 34 Roam
 35 Environmental prefix
 37 "Sweet" girl of song
 39 Beyond rad
 42 Web address
 44 Cookout intruders
 45 Inner motivation
 46 Diving duck
 48 Valleys
 50 Flip through
 52 Catch sight of
 53 Red inside
 54 Did in the dragon
 55 Wks. and wks.
 57 Cry of discovery

 

 

 
