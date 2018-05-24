Home
 
Crossword puzzle answers: May 25, 2018

Here are the crossword solutions found in today's paper.
By
Lenyon Whitaker
 Published : May 25, 2018 | Updated : May 25, 2018
Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on May 25, 2018.

ACROSS
1 Suppress completely
 6 Wrapping paper
 11 Ragamuffin
 13 Wig
 14 Lead on
 15 Floated down the river
 16 Laptops, briefly
 17 Visitor from Melmac
 18 Near the stern
 21 New York city
 23 Moo goo -- pan
 26 TGIF part
 27 Author's need
 28 Use a blowtorch
 29 Hay fever culprit
 31 Small-time
 32 Pungent
 33 Monogram character
 35 Principal
 36 Veld grazers
 37 Architect's wing
 38 Winding curve
 39 Take out to dinner
 40 Female rel.
 41 Tract of open land
 42 Goose egg
 44 Split
 47 Less distant
 51 Fancy, as a verb
 52 Roll by
 53 Humdrum
 54 Ginger cookies

DOWN 
 1 What, in Seville
 2 Coffee brewer
 3 Fake it
 4 Send, as a parcel
 5 Made an impolite noise
 6 Sluggish marsupial
 7 Elizabethan collar
 8 Fitting
 9 Charge
 10 Mr. Danson
 12 Get cozy
 13 Leaflet
 18 Chalet (hyph.)
 19 Brawl
 20 It joins the Euphrates
 22 Trace element in salt
 23 Bottled spirits?
 24 Caustic solution
 25 Flirtations
 28 Repartee pro
 30 Collect a bet
 31 Makes moonshine
 34 Subtle difference
 36 Jar
 39 Earth, to Pierre
 41 Cafe au --
 43 Give credit
 44 Banned insect killer
 45 Constantly, to Poe
 46 Air-pump meas.
 48 Hydrotherapy haven
 49 Sixth sense
 50 Lawyer's thing

 

 

 

 
