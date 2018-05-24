Crossword puzzle answers: May 25, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on May 25, 2018.
ACROSS 1 Suppress completely 6 Wrapping paper 11 Ragamuffin 13 Wig 14 Lead on 15 Floated down the river 16 Laptops, briefly 17 Visitor from Melmac 18 Near the stern 21 New York city 23 Moo goo -- pan 26 TGIF part 27 Author's need 28 Use a blowtorch 29 Hay fever culprit 31 Small-time 32 Pungent 33 Monogram character 35 Principal 36 Veld grazers 37 Architect's wing 38 Winding curve 39 Take out to dinner 40 Female rel. 41 Tract of open land 42 Goose egg 44 Split 47 Less distant 51 Fancy, as a verb 52 Roll by 53 Humdrum 54 Ginger cookies
DOWN 1 What, in Seville 2 Coffee brewer 3 Fake it 4 Send, as a parcel 5 Made an impolite noise 6 Sluggish marsupial 7 Elizabethan collar 8 Fitting 9 Charge 10 Mr. Danson 12 Get cozy 13 Leaflet 18 Chalet (hyph.) 19 Brawl 20 It joins the Euphrates 22 Trace element in salt 23 Bottled spirits? 24 Caustic solution 25 Flirtations 28 Repartee pro 30 Collect a bet 31 Makes moonshine 34 Subtle difference 36 Jar 39 Earth, to Pierre 41 Cafe au -- 43 Give credit 44 Banned insect killer 45 Constantly, to Poe 46 Air-pump meas. 48 Hydrotherapy haven 49 Sixth sense 50 Lawyer's thing