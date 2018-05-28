Home
 
Choose Your City
Change City

I want news Only from

Crossword

Crossword puzzle answers: May 29, 2018

Here are the crossword solutions found in today's paper.
By
Lenyon Whitaker
 Published : May 29, 2018 | Updated : May 29, 2018
Crossword puzzle answers: May 29, 2018
Crossword puzzle answers: May 29, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on May 29, 2018.

ACROSS
1 Boo and hiss
 5 San Francisco Hill
 8 Building site
 11 -- -ski wear
 13 "Wheel" buy (2 wds.)
 14 Unfold, in poetry
 15 Squander
 16 Liq. measures
 17 Fasten temporarily
 18 "Catch-22" actor
 20 Suit material
 22 Throng
 24 Susan of "L.A. Law"
 25 Fasten down a tent
 26 Finished
 28 Rambler maker
 32 Bottle cap
 33 Kind of van
 34 Microwave, slangily
 35 Ben Jonson works
 37 Give the eye
 39 Narrow inlet
 40 Delicate hue
 41 WWW addresses
 42 Bratty kid
 43 Pacino and Unser
 45 Sagas
 47 Meter reading
 50 Small band
 51 Pisces mo.
 52 Chimpanzee
 54 Frome or Hawke
 58 Moon or planet
 59 Warmed the bench
 60 Pricey fur
 61 Remark
 62 Pasture grazer
 63 Cushiony

DOWN 
  1 Chat
 2 Earth-conscious org.
 3 Pause fillers
 4 Pave over
 5 Valley of grapes
 6 Thunder Bay prov.
 7 Stitch loosely
 8 Unhurried gait
 9 Mayberry moppet
 10 Look after
 12 Hardly ever
 19 Sneaky
 21 Keenan or Ed
 22 Kid's classic
 23 City near Salt Lake
 24 Wildcatter
 25 Storyline
 27 RR employee
 29 Mr. Goldfinger
 30 Thumbs through
 31 Jalopy
 36 Just for guys
 38 Glimpses
 44 Rental contract
 46 Wee bits
 47 Alien sightings
 48 Antitoxins
 49 Noted advice giver
 50 Yves' head
 53 Rabbit's foot
 55 Cable network
 56 Sitcom ET
 57 Hockey goal

 

 

 

 

 

 
Tags:Crossword
 
 
Latest News
 
Trending

Latest Events

 