Crossword puzzle answers: May 29, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on May 29, 2018.
ACROSS 1 Boo and hiss 5 San Francisco Hill 8 Building site 11 -- -ski wear 13 "Wheel" buy (2 wds.) 14 Unfold, in poetry 15 Squander 16 Liq. measures 17 Fasten temporarily 18 "Catch-22" actor 20 Suit material 22 Throng 24 Susan of "L.A. Law" 25 Fasten down a tent 26 Finished 28 Rambler maker 32 Bottle cap 33 Kind of van 34 Microwave, slangily 35 Ben Jonson works 37 Give the eye 39 Narrow inlet 40 Delicate hue 41 WWW addresses 42 Bratty kid 43 Pacino and Unser 45 Sagas 47 Meter reading 50 Small band 51 Pisces mo. 52 Chimpanzee 54 Frome or Hawke 58 Moon or planet 59 Warmed the bench 60 Pricey fur 61 Remark 62 Pasture grazer 63 Cushiony
DOWN 1 Chat 2 Earth-conscious org. 3 Pause fillers 4 Pave over 5 Valley of grapes 6 Thunder Bay prov. 7 Stitch loosely 8 Unhurried gait 9 Mayberry moppet 10 Look after 12 Hardly ever 19 Sneaky 21 Keenan or Ed 22 Kid's classic 23 City near Salt Lake 24 Wildcatter 25 Storyline 27 RR employee 29 Mr. Goldfinger 30 Thumbs through 31 Jalopy 36 Just for guys 38 Glimpses 44 Rental contract 46 Wee bits 47 Alien sightings 48 Antitoxins 49 Noted advice giver 50 Yves' head 53 Rabbit's foot 55 Cable network 56 Sitcom ET 57 Hockey goal