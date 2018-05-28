Crossword puzzle answers: May 29, 2018

Here are the crossword solutions found in today's paper.

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on May 29, 2018.

ACROSS 1 Boo and hiss 5 San Francisco Hill 8 Building site 11 -- -ski wear 13 "Wheel" buy (2 wds.) 14 Unfold, in poetry 15 Squander 16 Liq. measures 17 Fasten temporarily 18 "Catch-22" actor 20 Suit material 22 Throng 24 Susan of "L.A. Law" 25 Fasten down a tent 26 Finished 28 Rambler maker 32 Bottle cap 33 Kind of van 34 Microwave, slangily 35 Ben Jonson works 37 Give the eye 39 Narrow inlet 40 Delicate hue 41 WWW addresses 42 Bratty kid 43 Pacino and Unser 45 Sagas 47 Meter reading 50 Small band 51 Pisces mo. 52 Chimpanzee 54 Frome or Hawke 58 Moon or planet 59 Warmed the bench 60 Pricey fur 61 Remark 62 Pasture grazer 63 Cushiony