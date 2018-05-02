Home
 
Crossword puzzle answers: May 3, 2018

Here are the crossword solutions found in today's paper.
By
Lenyon Whitaker
 Published : May 03, 2018 | Updated : May 03, 2018
Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on May 3, 2018.

ACROSS
1 Buddy, slangily
 6 Goose eggs
 11 Urban flyer
 12 Music featured in "10"
 13 Puts on guard
 14 Stole from
 15 "SNL" producer Michaels
 16 Mediocre (hyph.)
 17 Reach across
 19 Stick around
 23 Reimburse
 26 Cuzco founder
 28 Wildebeest
 29 Fozzie's frog friend
 31 More calamitous
 33 Whodunit award
 34 Up-to-date
 35 Tennis instructor
 36 Subsides
 39 Ready
 40 Jot
 42 Strains, as an engine
 44 Midterm or final
 46 Seeming
 51 Put on a play
 54 Rustle
 55 Trace element in salt
 56 ABCs
 57 -- nova
 58 Chagrin







DOWN 
 1 About 2.2 lbs.
 2 Disney CEO Bob --
 3 "Big Little Lies" Emmy winner
 4 Is overfond
 5 Switch positions
 6 Where monkeys swing
 7 Funny bone
 8 Johnny --
 9 Sourdough's strike
 10 Turf
 11 Sidekick
 12 Wild horse
 16 Tokyo honorific
 18 Peach center
 20 Arrive at a settlement
 21 Like helium
 22 Bend in the road
 23 Peter, in Panama
 24 Lingo
 25 Peruvian-born -- Sumac
 27 Bother
 29 Military cap
 30 Pique
 32 Psyche components
 34 Flavor enhancer
 37 Propeller arm
 38 Mooch
 41 Patronage
 43 Fancy name for 11-Across
 45 Warrior princess
 47 -- Minor
 48 Pierre's friends
 49 No -- luck!
 50 1040 org.
 51 Family mem.
 52 As well as
 53 Commercial pitches
 54 Exec's degree

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
Tags:Crossword
 
