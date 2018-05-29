Home
 
Crossword puzzle answers: May 30, 2018

Here are the crossword solutions found in today's paper.
By
Lenyon Whitaker
 Published : May 30, 2018 | Updated : May 30, 2018
Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on May 30, 2018.

ACROSS
1 Ten-speed
 5 Pt. of speech
 8 Yuppie's auto
 11 Prof's place
 12 Color TV pioneer
 13 -- and aahs
 15 Tropical tree (2 wds.)
 17 Fastener
 18 Apprehend
 19 Fab Four member
 21 Robins' domiciles
 24 Mauna --
 25 Embroider, maybe
 26 -- -- whim
 27 Zodiac bull
 30 Singer's aid
 32 Opposite of post-
 33 Bonn article
 37 Fix copy
 38 Homey dessert
 39 Declare frankly
 40 Maria Conchita --
 43 Stone or Ice --
 44 Dazzle
 47 Joule fraction
 48 Pedro's honorific
 50 Wild feline
 52 Shade tree
 53 Timber wolf
 54 Naive
 59 Idyllic spot
 60 She loved Lennon
 61 Architect -- Saarinen
 62 Fabric meas.
 63 Current
 64 Flair


DOWN 
  1 Future flower
 2 -- -- pig's eye!
 3 Set of tools
 4 Big occasion
 5 Graceful steed
 6 650, to Cato
 7 Scout gatherings
 8 -- fide
 9 Castle defenses
 10 As long as
 14 Vast number
 16 Gone by
 20 Paris thirst-quencher
 21 Icy burg
 22 Novelist -- Bagnold
 23 Munro pseudonym
 24 Tempting
 28 Allot
 29 Briny expanse
 31 Depot info
 34 "Terrible" czar
 35 Dud, to NASA (hyph.)
 36 Carafe kin
 41 Meadow
 42 Ibsen's home
 44 Well-qualified
 45 Cartoon woodpecker
 46 Waned
 49 Show host
 51 Those against
 52 Plenty, to a poet
 55 Compass pt.
 56 Sushi fish
 57 Gun lobby
 58 Freight weight

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
 
 
