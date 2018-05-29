Crossword puzzle answers: May 30, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on May 30, 2018.
ACROSS 1 Ten-speed 5 Pt. of speech 8 Yuppie's auto 11 Prof's place 12 Color TV pioneer 13 -- and aahs 15 Tropical tree (2 wds.) 17 Fastener 18 Apprehend 19 Fab Four member 21 Robins' domiciles 24 Mauna -- 25 Embroider, maybe 26 -- -- whim 27 Zodiac bull 30 Singer's aid 32 Opposite of post- 33 Bonn article 37 Fix copy 38 Homey dessert 39 Declare frankly 40 Maria Conchita -- 43 Stone or Ice -- 44 Dazzle 47 Joule fraction 48 Pedro's honorific 50 Wild feline 52 Shade tree 53 Timber wolf 54 Naive 59 Idyllic spot 60 She loved Lennon 61 Architect -- Saarinen 62 Fabric meas. 63 Current 64 Flair
DOWN 1 Future flower 2 -- -- pig's eye! 3 Set of tools 4 Big occasion 5 Graceful steed 6 650, to Cato 7 Scout gatherings 8 -- fide 9 Castle defenses 10 As long as 14 Vast number 16 Gone by 20 Paris thirst-quencher 21 Icy burg 22 Novelist -- Bagnold 23 Munro pseudonym 24 Tempting 28 Allot 29 Briny expanse 31 Depot info 34 "Terrible" czar 35 Dud, to NASA (hyph.) 36 Carafe kin 41 Meadow 42 Ibsen's home 44 Well-qualified 45 Cartoon woodpecker 46 Waned 49 Show host 51 Those against 52 Plenty, to a poet 55 Compass pt. 56 Sushi fish 57 Gun lobby 58 Freight weight