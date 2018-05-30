Home
 
Crossword puzzle answers: May 31, 2018

Here are the crossword solutions found in today's paper.
By
Lenyon Whitaker
 Published : May 31, 2018 | Updated : May 31, 2018
Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on May 31, 2018. 

Thank you for playing.  :)  

ACROSS
1 Competed for
 5 Like whitecaps
 10 Paddock
 12 Submarine
 13 May or Stritch
 14 Bullish trend
 15 To be, to Brutus
 16 Cat or turkey
 18 Loft filler
 19 Camera setting (hyph.)
 21 Man in a mask
 25 Tracked down
 29 On the plane
 31 Deleted data
 33 Lawmen
 34 Insist on
 35 Chief's advisers
 37 Disturb
 38 Long stories
 40 Vote in favor
 43 -- take forever!
 44 Immediately following
 48 Hitching post?
 50 Very ambitious
 52 Galley slaves
 53 Not making a sound
 54 Before Polk
 55 Plateau



DOWN 
1 Tennessee gridders
 2 Some nest eggs
 3 Canal of song
 4 Dapper fellow
 5 Vain dude
 6 Courtroom ritual
 7 Water, in Baja
 8 Muddy
 9 Itch
 10 Passing grade
 11 Allows
 12 Indulged
 17 Homer-hitter Mel
 19 Pries open
 20 Kitchen gadgets
 21 Nuke
 22 Band member
 23 Wallpaper unit
 24 Surprise attack
 26 Hunter's wear
 27 Hairy twin
 28 Caves, often
 30 Goes off track
 32 Banned bug spray
 36 Army off.
 39 Explains further
 40 Hello, matey!
 41 Ketch cousin
 42 Touche provoker
 44 Shade of green
 45 Poetic twilights
 46 Warrior princess
 47 Atlanta-based station
 48 Old PC monitor
 49 Blow it
 51 Brink

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
