Crossword puzzle answers: May 31, 2018

ACROSS 1 Competed for 5 Like whitecaps 10 Paddock 12 Submarine 13 May or Stritch 14 Bullish trend 15 To be, to Brutus 16 Cat or turkey 18 Loft filler 19 Camera setting (hyph.) 21 Man in a mask 25 Tracked down 29 On the plane 31 Deleted data 33 Lawmen 34 Insist on 35 Chief's advisers 37 Disturb 38 Long stories 40 Vote in favor 43 -- take forever! 44 Immediately following 48 Hitching post? 50 Very ambitious 52 Galley slaves 53 Not making a sound 54 Before Polk 55 Plateau
DOWN 1 Tennessee gridders 2 Some nest eggs 3 Canal of song 4 Dapper fellow 5 Vain dude 6 Courtroom ritual 7 Water, in Baja 8 Muddy 9 Itch 10 Passing grade 11 Allows 12 Indulged 17 Homer-hitter Mel 19 Pries open 20 Kitchen gadgets 21 Nuke 22 Band member 23 Wallpaper unit 24 Surprise attack 26 Hunter's wear 27 Hairy twin 28 Caves, often 30 Goes off track 32 Banned bug spray 36 Army off. 39 Explains further 40 Hello, matey! 41 Ketch cousin 42 Touche provoker 44 Shade of green 45 Poetic twilights 46 Warrior princess 47 Atlanta-based station 48 Old PC monitor 49 Blow it 51 Brink