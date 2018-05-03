Home
 
Crossword puzzle answers: May 4, 2018

Here are the crossword solutions found in today's paper.
By
Lenyon Whitaker
 Published : May 04, 2018 | Updated : May 04, 2018
Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on May 4, 2018.

ACROSS
1 Scruggs of bluegrass
 5 London network
 8 Handy abbr.
 11 Sink outlet
 13 Sigh of delight
 14 Philosopher -- -tzu
 15 Big fuss
 16 Zebras and parrots
 18 Toward sunup
 20 Tighten a saddle
 21 Bean or horse
 23 Gob of bubblegum
 24 Diner order
 25 Online auction site
 27 -- spumante
 31 Paris street
 32 Fiddling emperor
 33 Go away!
 34 Bullets and such
 36 Teacup edges
 38 Ticket info
 39 Furniture buy
 40 Cafe au --
 41 Ms. Hagen
 42 Golfer -- Alcott
 44 Whinny
 46 Tint again
 49 Got older
 50 American marsupial
 52 Faculty honchos
 56 Lash holder
 57 Ottoman official
 58 More rational
 59 "Green" prefix
 60 Library caution
 61 Emerging magma







DOWN 
  1 Mag. workers
 2 Orbit segment
 3 -- Dawn Chong
 4 Pharaoh's textile
 5 Anchor terminus
 6 "-- appetit!"
 7 Girl from Baja
 8 High spirits
 9 Powder base
 10 Blackjack
 12 Straighten up
 17 Gold-loving king
 19 Gravely
 21 Feather
 22 Objects
 23 Colorado neighbor
 24 Slender nail
 26 Operatic melody
 28 Express uncertainty
 29 It may be sweet
 30 Hawkeye State
 35 Approvals
 37 Knights' mounts
 43 Geologic formations
 45 Flawless
 46 Thespian's quest
 47 Saga
 48 Long-gone bird
 49 Nursemaid
 51 Ick!
 53 Literary collection
 54 Comstock Lode st.
 55 Madrid Mrs.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
Tags:Crossword
 
