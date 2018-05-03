Crossword puzzle answers: May 4, 2018

Here are the crossword solutions found in today's paper.

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on May 4, 2018.

ACROSS 1 Scruggs of bluegrass 5 London network 8 Handy abbr. 11 Sink outlet 13 Sigh of delight 14 Philosopher -- -tzu 15 Big fuss 16 Zebras and parrots 18 Toward sunup 20 Tighten a saddle 21 Bean or horse 23 Gob of bubblegum 24 Diner order 25 Online auction site 27 -- spumante 31 Paris street 32 Fiddling emperor 33 Go away! 34 Bullets and such 36 Teacup edges 38 Ticket info 39 Furniture buy 40 Cafe au -- 41 Ms. Hagen 42 Golfer -- Alcott 44 Whinny 46 Tint again 49 Got older 50 American marsupial 52 Faculty honchos 56 Lash holder 57 Ottoman official 58 More rational 59 "Green" prefix 60 Library caution 61 Emerging magma