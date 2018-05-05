Home
 
Crossword puzzle answers: May 7, 2018

Here are the crossword solutions found in today's paper.
By
Lenyon Whitaker
 Published : May 07, 2018 | Updated : May 07, 2018
Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on May 7, 2018.

ACROSS
 1 Tennis great Steffi
 5 Bump
 8 Rodent
 12 Kind of shirt
 13 Make -- -- double
 14 Stravinsky or Sikorsky
 15 Speak unclearly
 16 Canadian boatman
 18 Badge
 20 Tries to lose
 21 Pitch in
 22 -- Mineo of films
 23 Radiate
 26 Eats heartily (2 wds.)
 29 Dumas senior
 30 "Not on your --!"
 31 Cow's mouthful
 33 Miscellany
 34 Talk wildly
 35 -- -- chance!
 36 LPs
 38 Bedding plant
 39 -- -- tree (stumped)
 40 -- alai
 41 Rapidity
 44 Dished out
 47 Talked to oneself, maybe
 49 Dots in "la mer"
 51 Comic strip pooch
 52 Sandra or Ruby
 53 Bird beaks
 54 Gentlemen
 55 AARP members
 56 Slalom obstacle


DOWN 
 1 All-purpose MDs
 2 Thespian's quest
 3 Baking powder ingredient
 4 Prohibited
 5 Kidded around
 6 Bohr's study
 7 Flat fish
 8 Sentries' watches
 9 Kind of molding
 10 Boor
 11 Slips up
 17 Maxim
 19 False story
 22 Use a screen
 23 Clean air org.
 24 Warrior princess
 25 Eurasian mountains
 26 Rackets
 27 Mouse target?
 28 Party nosh
 30 Sand mandala builder
 32 24 hours
 34 Delhi currency
 35 Carpentry chore
 37 Flat-topped hills
 38 Hippie's digs
 40 Green gems
 41 Med plans
 42 Import vehicle
 43 Follow the cookbook
 44 Ogle
 45 Director -- Kazan
 46 Credit card balance
 48 Hwys.
 50 NNW opposite

 

 
