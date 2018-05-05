Crossword puzzle answers: May 7, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on May 7, 2018.
ACROSS 1 Tennis great Steffi 5 Bump 8 Rodent 12 Kind of shirt 13 Make -- -- double 14 Stravinsky or Sikorsky 15 Speak unclearly 16 Canadian boatman 18 Badge 20 Tries to lose 21 Pitch in 22 -- Mineo of films 23 Radiate 26 Eats heartily (2 wds.) 29 Dumas senior 30 "Not on your --!" 31 Cow's mouthful 33 Miscellany 34 Talk wildly 35 -- -- chance! 36 LPs 38 Bedding plant 39 -- -- tree (stumped) 40 -- alai 41 Rapidity 44 Dished out 47 Talked to oneself, maybe 49 Dots in "la mer" 51 Comic strip pooch 52 Sandra or Ruby 53 Bird beaks 54 Gentlemen 55 AARP members 56 Slalom obstacle
DOWN 1 All-purpose MDs 2 Thespian's quest 3 Baking powder ingredient 4 Prohibited 5 Kidded around 6 Bohr's study 7 Flat fish 8 Sentries' watches 9 Kind of molding 10 Boor 11 Slips up 17 Maxim 19 False story 22 Use a screen 23 Clean air org. 24 Warrior princess 25 Eurasian mountains 26 Rackets 27 Mouse target? 28 Party nosh 30 Sand mandala builder 32 24 hours 34 Delhi currency 35 Carpentry chore 37 Flat-topped hills 38 Hippie's digs 40 Green gems 41 Med plans 42 Import vehicle 43 Follow the cookbook 44 Ogle 45 Director -- Kazan 46 Credit card balance 48 Hwys. 50 NNW opposite