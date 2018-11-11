Crossword

Crossword puzzle answers: November 12, 2018

Here are the crossword solutions found in the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : November 12, 2018 Updated : November 12, 2018
Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published November 12, 2018.

 

ACROSS
1 Deadly snake
4 Not rural
9 To boot
13 Compact __; CD
14 Horse's comment
15 Courageous
16 __ in a blue moon; seldom
17 Chances
19 TV crime drama series
20 Sups
21 Frolics about
22 __ like; resembles
24 And not
25 Lynx or lion
27 __ City Chiefs
30 Exams given before a panel
31 Large amount, slangily
33 Current calendar pg.
35 Decays
36 __ over; contemplates
37 "__, There and Everywhere"; Beatles hit
38 Presidential monogram
39 Motherless calf
40 Money hoarder
41 Get away
43 Like freezing weather
44 Small number
45 Reluctant
46 Sir __ Newton
49 Gives the cold shoulder to
51 Ernie with a club
54 Exchange letters
56 Highway sign
57 Shade trees
58 "Home on the __"
59 Meter maid of Beatles song
60 Amount to swallow
61 Look of contempt
62 __ up; misbehave



DOWN 
1 Flour receptacles
2 Goes back and forth, as a fan
3 Part of a royal flush
4 Dissimilar
5 __ in; brings under control
6 Two-wheeler
7 Matures
8 Org. for Blues & Bruins
9 Detests
10 Weaving device
11 Make a mess at table
12 Bookie's calculation
13 Holliday of the Old West
18 Actor Jeremy
20 Puts on
23 Monet's paintings
24 Brief periods of shut-eye
25 Henry or Gerald
26 Wear away
27 Hearty cabbage
28 Painkiller
29 More resentful
31 Enormous
32 Samuel's mentor
34 Extremely
36 Sulk
37 Helpful tip
39 Tango or jig
40 Farrow and Hamm
42 Not at all fine
43 Amazement
45 Sudden forward rush
46 Frosted
47 Song for one
48 Up in __; irate
49 Reach across
50 __ in on; find & go directly toward
52 Former U.S. Senator Trent __
53 Hot tub
55 Final-year students: abbr.
56 Mexican Mme.

