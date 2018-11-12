Crossword

Crossword puzzle answers: November 13, 2018

Here are the crossword solutions found in the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : November 13, 2018 Updated : November 13, 2018
Crossword puzzle answers: November 13, 2018

Crossword puzzle answers: November 13, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published November 13, 2018.

 

Love playing our daily crossword? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium. If you're looking for past crossword puzzle from our newspaper, you can find them on the main crossword puzzle answers page. 

 
ACROSS
1 Wasn't __ of; disliked
5 European nation
10 __ the fat; chat
14 Over-the-hill
15 Venomous critter
16 Biblical verb
17 Word of agreement
18 "I pledge __ to the flag…"
20 __ out; begin a trip
21 Unrestrained
22 As __ as a feather
23 Angers
25 Evergreen tree
26 Locations
28 Seashores
31 __ the roost; held sway
32 Was nosy
34 Gun the engine
36 Very dry
37 Plant parts
38 Blaze
39 Nevertheless
40 Like old poorly-wrapped cheese
41 Go away
42 Bundle of energy
44 Actor James __
45 Afternoon hour
46 Injured arm support
47 Religious leader
50 Mahogany or cedar
51 __, dos, tres…
54 Extremely funny
57 Do farm work
58 No longer with us
59 Keats and Yeats
60 Make money
61 Uneasy
62 Too sentimental
63 Weapons




DOWN 
1 Singer & pianist Domino
2 Meanie
3 Switzerland's WWII position
4 Ike's initials
5 Frightens
6 Warsaw natives
7 Capable
8 County Cork's nation: abbr.
9 Henpeck
10 Pieces of furniture
11 Word attached to nail or out
12 Engrave
13 Sharpen
19 Epic poem by Homer
21 Got away
24 Like gooey cinnamon rolls
25 Enemies
26 Pastor's advice
27 Enticed
28 Salt Lake __
29 Shaped like a billiards rack
30 "They also __ who only stand and wait"
32 Explorer Marco
33 Stewart or Serling
35 Swerve off course
37 European capital city
38 Bouquet greenery
40 Excessive enthusiasm
41 __ to rest; buried
43 Nary a soul
44 Shiny
46 Word in the title of 2 U.S. state names
47 Impolite
48 Ridiculed
49 Boast
50 Miseries
52 Role on "Cheers"
53 Possesses
55 Record speed letters
56 End of a vowel list
57 __ green

 

 

Recommended Slideshows

More picture galleries
 
 
READTODAY'S METRO
Read Todays metro
Latest News
 

Recommended Slideshows

More picture galleries