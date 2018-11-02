Crossword

Crossword puzzle answers: November 2, 2018

Here are the crossword solutions found in the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : November 02, 2018
Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published November 2, 2018.

 

Love playing our daily crossword? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium. If you're looking for past crossword puzzle from our newspaper, you can find them on the main crossword puzzle answers page. 

 
ACROSS
1 Crony
4 Monk's superior
9 Cushy
13 Actor Hackman
14 Practical joke
15 Story
16 __ up; admits
17 Coffeepot
19 Greek letter
20 Bit of dandruff
21 Actor Buddy
22 Put to work
24 Actor Mineo
25 Nutmeg & cinnamon
27 "__ or leave it"
30 Felt miserable
31 Disgusting
33 Pasture cry
35 Thrilled
36 Seizes
37 Reach across
38 Beautician's offering
39 Northeastern U.S. state
40 Woman's accessory
41 Fold up tents and leave
43 Says hello to
44 Feasted
45 Motel employees
46 Frighten
49 Weather forecast
51 Weep
54 Deep cut
56 On __; prompt
57 __ and crafts
58 Deceitful
59 Eager
60 State of disarray
61 19th-century U.S. president
62 __-together; social event




DOWN 
1 Seats for the laity
2 Destroy
3 French article
4 Round fruits
5 Sandwich maker's need
6 Tree coating
7 A single time
8 Fight result, for short
9 Horse's home
10 Quaker product
11 Sheet of ice on the sea
12 Gull's cousin
13 Reagan's party, for short
18 Hose problems
20 MacMurray or Gwynne
23 __ tea
24 Be impudent
25 Droops
26 Stacked
27 "Who Wants __ a Millionaire"
28 Awe-inspiring
29 Drink to
31 Hold tightly
32 Hightailed it
34 Change for a five
36 Chess or 
mah-jongg
37 Brought civil charges against
39 Alma __; one's former school
40 Stiffly proper
42 Embrace
43 Actor James
45 Antlered animal
46 Grand __; 4-run homer
47 Give a hoot
48 Deeds
49 Remain
50 Cultivate the soil
52 Leave out
53 Cot or crib
55 Toward a ship's stern
56 Child's running game

 

 

