Crossword puzzle answers: November 2, 2018
Here are the crossword solutions found in the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : November 02, 2018
ACROSS 1 Crony 4 Monk's superior 9 Cushy 13 Actor Hackman 14 Practical joke 15 Story 16 __ up; admits 17 Coffeepot 19 Greek letter 20 Bit of dandruff 21 Actor Buddy 22 Put to work 24 Actor Mineo 25 Nutmeg & cinnamon 27 "__ or leave it" 30 Felt miserable 31 Disgusting 33 Pasture cry 35 Thrilled 36 Seizes 37 Reach across 38 Beautician's offering 39 Northeastern U.S. state 40 Woman's accessory 41 Fold up tents and leave 43 Says hello to 44 Feasted 45 Motel employees 46 Frighten 49 Weather forecast 51 Weep 54 Deep cut 56 On __; prompt 57 __ and crafts 58 Deceitful 59 Eager 60 State of disarray 61 19th-century U.S. president 62 __-together; social event
DOWN 1 Seats for the laity 2 Destroy 3 French article 4 Round fruits 5 Sandwich maker's need 6 Tree coating 7 A single time 8 Fight result, for short 9 Horse's home 10 Quaker product 11 Sheet of ice on the sea 12 Gull's cousin 13 Reagan's party, for short 18 Hose problems 20 MacMurray or Gwynne 23 __ tea 24 Be impudent 25 Droops 26 Stacked 27 "Who Wants __ a Millionaire" 28 Awe-inspiring 29 Drink to 31 Hold tightly 32 Hightailed it 34 Change for a five 36 Chess or mah-jongg 37 Brought civil charges against 39 Alma __; one's former school 40 Stiffly proper 42 Embrace 43 Actor James 45 Antlered animal 46 Grand __; 4-run homer 47 Give a hoot 48 Deeds 49 Remain 50 Cultivate the soil 52 Leave out 53 Cot or crib 55 Toward a ship's stern 56 Child's running game