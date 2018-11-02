Crossword puzzle answers: November 2, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published November 2, 2018.

Love playing our daily crossword? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium. If you're looking for past crossword puzzle from our newspaper, you can find them on the main crossword puzzle answers page.

ACROSS 1 Crony 4 Monk's superior 9 Cushy 13 Actor Hackman 14 Practical joke 15 Story 16 __ up; admits 17 Coffeepot 19 Greek letter 20 Bit of dandruff 21 Actor Buddy 22 Put to work 24 Actor Mineo 25 Nutmeg & cinnamon 27 "__ or leave it" 30 Felt miserable 31 Disgusting 33 Pasture cry 35 Thrilled 36 Seizes 37 Reach across 38 Beautician's offering 39 Northeastern U.S. state 40 Woman's accessory 41 Fold up tents and leave 43 Says hello to 44 Feasted 45 Motel employees 46 Frighten 49 Weather forecast 51 Weep 54 Deep cut 56 On __; prompt 57 __ and crafts 58 Deceitful 59 Eager 60 State of disarray 61 19th-century U.S. president 62 __-together; social event