Crossword puzzle answers: November 27, 2017

Here are the crossword solutions found in today's paper.

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on November 27, 2017.

ACROSS

        1	Alert
	5	Leathery
	10	Sleeve part
	14	Pointed arch
	15	Kashmir cash
	16	Peace Prize city
	17	Sp. or Ger.
	18	"I don't mind -- --"
	19	Spinks of the ring
	20	Romp about
	22	Sidestepped
	24	Raised to a lofty position
	28	Partner of alas
	31	-- Wiedersehen
	32	Oven shelves
	36	Attic
	37	"Instant" house
	39	Disdainful snort
	40	Crowed over
	42	Nylons
	44	-- Nimitz
	45	Critter
	47	Sit-down occasion
	48	Taxi ticker
	50	Years on end
	51	Fuel-gauge reading
	52	Paris landmark (2 wds.)
	55	Shortage
	58	Leap over
	62	Movie lioness
	63	Suffuse
	67	Go yachting
	68	Show approval
	69	Persona non --
	70	Ms. James of jazz
	71	Where Canterbury is
	72	Rented, as a limo
	73	Caught red-handed
 

DOWN 
        1	Dog's ancestor
	2	Seaweed extract
	3	Town near Lake Tahoe
	4	Lets slide
	5	Stretch of land
	6	Umpire's yell
	7	Work -- -- sweat
	8	Hair goo
	9	Most beautiful woman
	10	Pina --
	11	Pre-owned
	12	Freighter hazard
	13	Cherished
	21	Printer fluid
	23	Is and was
	25	More robust
	26	Strong-scented plant
	27	Casual
	28	Book for photos
	29	Unfastened
	30	Make -- -- buck
	33	Bird sound
	34	K, to a jeweler
	35	Bashfully
	37	Not a pencil
	38	Email provider
	41	Mystical card
	43	Dunks
	46	Stooge with bangs
	49	Starry-eyed
	51	Low-fat meat
	53	Chicken piece
	54	In the lead
	55	Patio cousin
	56	She, to Marie
	57	Cold -- -- icicle
	59	See regularly
	60	Diet
	61	High spirits
	64	CAT scan relative
	65	Tavern
	66	Sporty truck

 

 
By
Metro Games
 Published : November 27, 2017 | Updated : November 27, 2017
Tags:Crossword
 
