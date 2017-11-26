Crossword puzzle answers: November 27, 2017

Here are the crossword solutions found in today's paper.

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on November 27, 2017.

ACROSS 1 Alert 5 Leathery 10 Sleeve part 14 Pointed arch 15 Kashmir cash 16 Peace Prize city 17 Sp. or Ger. 18 "I don't mind -- --" 19 Spinks of the ring 20 Romp about 22 Sidestepped 24 Raised to a lofty position 28 Partner of alas 31 -- Wiedersehen 32 Oven shelves 36 Attic 37 "Instant" house 39 Disdainful snort 40 Crowed over 42 Nylons 44 -- Nimitz 45 Critter 47 Sit-down occasion 48 Taxi ticker 50 Years on end 51 Fuel-gauge reading 52 Paris landmark (2 wds.) 55 Shortage 58 Leap over 62 Movie lioness 63 Suffuse 67 Go yachting 68 Show approval 69 Persona non -- 70 Ms. James of jazz 71 Where Canterbury is 72 Rented, as a limo 73 Caught red-handed