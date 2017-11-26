Crossword puzzle answers: November 27, 2017

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on November 27, 2017.
ACROSS 1 Alert 5 Leathery 10 Sleeve part 14 Pointed arch 15 Kashmir cash 16 Peace Prize city 17 Sp. or Ger. 18 "I don't mind -- --" 19 Spinks of the ring 20 Romp about 22 Sidestepped 24 Raised to a lofty position 28 Partner of alas 31 -- Wiedersehen 32 Oven shelves 36 Attic 37 "Instant" house 39 Disdainful snort 40 Crowed over 42 Nylons 44 -- Nimitz 45 Critter 47 Sit-down occasion 48 Taxi ticker 50 Years on end 51 Fuel-gauge reading 52 Paris landmark (2 wds.) 55 Shortage 58 Leap over 62 Movie lioness 63 Suffuse 67 Go yachting 68 Show approval 69 Persona non -- 70 Ms. James of jazz 71 Where Canterbury is 72 Rented, as a limo 73 Caught red-handed
DOWN 1 Dog's ancestor 2 Seaweed extract 3 Town near Lake Tahoe 4 Lets slide 5 Stretch of land 6 Umpire's yell 7 Work -- -- sweat 8 Hair goo 9 Most beautiful woman 10 Pina -- 11 Pre-owned 12 Freighter hazard 13 Cherished 21 Printer fluid 23 Is and was 25 More robust 26 Strong-scented plant 27 Casual 28 Book for photos 29 Unfastened 30 Make -- -- buck 33 Bird sound 34 K, to a jeweler 35 Bashfully 37 Not a pencil 38 Email provider 41 Mystical card 43 Dunks 46 Stooge with bangs 49 Starry-eyed 51 Low-fat meat 53 Chicken piece 54 In the lead 55 Patio cousin 56 She, to Marie 57 Cold -- -- icicle 59 See regularly 60 Diet 61 High spirits 64 CAT scan relative 65 Tavern 66 Sporty truck