Crossword puzzle answers: November 29, 2017

Here are the crossword solutions found in today's paper.

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on November 29, 2017.

ACROSS

 1 "This Old House" network
 4 Egged on
 9 Lintel companion
 13 "Exodus" figure
 14 Student's paper
 15 Of the moon
 16 Smoked salmon
 17 Design
 18 "-- vincit amor"
 19 Emcee's remarks
 21 Plump (hyph.)
 23 Selected
 26 Fair-hiring letters
 27 Map source
 29 Veld grazers
 34 Blend
 37 Prejudice
 39 Strange
 40 Piece of news
 41 Parcel out
 43 "My Way" penner
 44 Commonplace
 46 Mentally fit
 47 Alarm signal
 48 Inclined gently
 50 Goddess of the hunt
 52 Bro or sis
 54 Uses a curling iron
 57 Ethiopia's Haile --
 62 Happily
 64 Billy Joel's instrument
 65 Cone-bearer
 68 Co. honcho
 69 Sky hunter
 70 Wave hello
 71 Frat-party fixture
 72 Gull relative
 73 North Pole workers
 74 Mineral spring
 

DOWN 
 1 Sanskrit dialect
 2 Unbroken horse
 3 -- sense
 4 Most extreme
 5 Frat letter
 6 Earn
 7 Omani title
 8 Crusoe's creator
 9 Leap
 10 Part of A.D.
 11 Flexible armor
 12 Donkey's cry
 15 Jesuit founder
 20 GPS predecessor (2 wds.)
 22 Remick or Trevino
 24 Napoleon's island
 25 Uses a hammer
 28 Dieter's lunch
 30 Crimson Tide
 31 Cat's lives
 32 Hockey feint
 33 Dress fastener
 34 Marbles
 35 And others (abbr.)
 36 TV host Jay --
 38 Video-game hedgehog
 42 Rip
 45 Teacher's plan
 49 Put down, slangily
 51 When to see stars
 53 Worthless talk
 55 Selects
 56 Doze
 57 Difficult position
 58 Ireland
 59 Den
 60 Well-known auth.
 61 James -- Jones
 63 Exercise system
 66 Step on the gas
 67 Decent grade

 

 
 Published : November 29, 2017 | Updated : November 29, 2017
