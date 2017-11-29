Crossword puzzle answers: November 30, 2017

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on November 30, 2017.
ACROSS 1 Insignificant 5 Music genre 10 Mountains in Europe 14 Mouse target? 15 Truck, in London 16 Vault 17 Caked-on dirt 18 Beeper 19 Formerly 20 Pertaining to fall 22 Striped 24 Sinbad's transport 25 Tosses 26 Rubber boot 29 Loser (hyph.) 33 Not quite right 34 Big Foot cousin 36 Tribute in verse 37 Coal measure 38 Mr. Goldfinger 39 Pile of hay in a barn 40 Sitcom planet 41 Examine 42 Blaze up 44 Update inventory 47 Hot dog 48 Twisted 49 Physics unit 50 Grads 53 Airs out 58 Medieval weapon 59 Divulged 61 October's stone 62 Disagreeable person 63 Make glad 64 Ms. McEntire 65 Wait 66 Positioned 67 Wren's residence
DOWN 1 Transparent mineral 2 Linen color 3 Send packing 4 Motorcycle races 5 Turn pale 6 Entertainer -- Falana 7 Europe-Asia range 8 Use poor judgment 9 Standing for 10 Maria Conchita -- 11 Furnish 12 Rate of speed 13 Rushed 21 Fallen log coverer 23 Crunch targets 25 Caesar's tongue 26 Gainesville fan 27 Love in Italy 28 Bits of chain 30 Hannibal's foe 31 Put on a pedestal 32 More innovative 34 Disgusting 35 Time span 38 Gives credit 42 Flat-needled trees 43 Straw hat 45 Obediently 46 Purchase 47 Used a hoe 50 Rock-concert need 51 Milk, to Yves 52 Stanford rival 53 Toga bash venue 54 Nerve network 55 Pentathlon item 56 Seizes 57 Bed support 60 Boxer who "stung like a bee"