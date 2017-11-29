Home
 
Crossword puzzle answers: November 30, 2017

Here are the crossword solutions found in today's paper.

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on November 30, 2017.

ACROSS

 1 Insignificant
 5 Music genre
 10 Mountains in Europe
 14 Mouse target?
 15 Truck, in London
 16 Vault
 17 Caked-on dirt
 18 Beeper
 19 Formerly
 20 Pertaining to fall
 22 Striped
 24 Sinbad's transport
 25 Tosses
 26 Rubber boot
 29 Loser (hyph.)
 33 Not quite right
 34 Big Foot cousin
 36 Tribute in verse
 37 Coal measure
 38 Mr. Goldfinger
 39 Pile of hay in a barn
 40 Sitcom planet
 41 Examine
 42 Blaze up
 44 Update inventory
 47 Hot dog
 48 Twisted
 49 Physics unit
 50 Grads
 53 Airs out
 58 Medieval weapon
 59 Divulged
 61 October's stone
 62 Disagreeable person
 63 Make glad
 64 Ms. McEntire
 65 Wait
 66 Positioned
 67 Wren's residence
 

DOWN 
 1 Transparent mineral
 2 Linen color
 3 Send packing
 4 Motorcycle races
 5 Turn pale
 6 Entertainer -- Falana
 7 Europe-Asia range
 8 Use poor judgment
 9 Standing for
 10 Maria Conchita --
 11 Furnish
 12 Rate of speed
 13 Rushed
 21 Fallen log coverer
 23 Crunch targets
 25 Caesar's tongue
 26 Gainesville fan
 27 Love in Italy
 28 Bits of chain
 30 Hannibal's foe
 31 Put on a pedestal
 32 More innovative
 34 Disgusting
 35 Time span
 38 Gives credit
 42 Flat-needled trees
 43 Straw hat
 45 Obediently
 46 Purchase
 47 Used a hoe
 50 Rock-concert need
 51 Milk, to Yves
 52 Stanford rival
 53 Toga bash venue
 54 Nerve network
 55 Pentathlon item
 56 Seizes
 57 Bed support
 60 Boxer who "stung like a bee"

 

 
By
Metro Games
 Published : November 30, 2017 | Updated : November 30, 2017
Tags:Crossword
 
