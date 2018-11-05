Crossword puzzle answers: November 6, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published November 6, 2018.

ACROSS 1 That woman 4 Ice cream portion 9 Garfunkel & others 13 Fine-tune a manuscript 15 Collection of treasures 16 South American nation 17 At __; relaxed 18 Levels, as a building 19 Fibbed 20 Glee 22 Small bills 23 Cleans the floor 24 Common street name 26 Drink 29 Riding __; saddleless 34 Dinghies & dories 35 Records 36 Forbid 37 Part of the foot 38 Prepared to take a selfie 39 "Arsenic and Old __"; Cary Grant film 40 Suffix for count or govern 41 Carrying a gun 42 Caffè __; chocolate-flavored coffee 43 Close call 45 Addicted 46 Pork product 47 Reserve a room 48 Jittery 51 Greek love deity 56 Difficult child 57 Give first aid to 58 Tidy 60 Shower alternative 61 Spooky 62 Deep long cut 63 Flower stalk 64 Use one's money 65 Pigpen