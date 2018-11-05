Crossword

Crossword puzzle answers: November 6, 2018

Here are the crossword solutions found in the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : November 06, 2018 Updated : November 06, 2018
Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published November 6, 2018.

 

ACROSS
1 That woman
4 Ice cream portion
9 Garfunkel & others
13 Fine-tune a manuscript
15 Collection of treasures
16 South American nation
17 At __; relaxed
18 Levels, as a building
19 Fibbed
20 Glee
22 Small bills
23 Cleans the floor
24 Common street name
26 Drink
29 Riding __; saddleless
34 Dinghies & dories
35 Records
36 Forbid
37 Part of the foot
38 Prepared to take a selfie
39 "Arsenic and Old __"; Cary Grant film
40 Suffix for count or govern
41 Carrying a gun
42 Caffè __; chocolate-flavored coffee
43 Close call
45 Addicted
46 Pork product
47 Reserve a room
48 Jittery
51 Greek love deity
56 Difficult child
57 Give first aid to
58 Tidy
60 Shower alternative
61 Spooky
62 Deep long cut
63 Flower stalk
64 Use one's money
65 Pigpen




DOWN 
1 TV's "__ Haw"
2 Cheese in a red wax
3 Ascend
4 1 of 13 on the U.S. flag
5 Stuffs
6 Leak out
7 Jenn-Air appliance
8 Bugged
9 With __; self-confidently
10 Harness strap
11 Hemlock or hazel
12 Lather
14 One who eats on the house
21 Steals from
25 "__ Miserables"
26 "A Doll's House" playwright
27 Bullwinkle, for one
28 Good wood for floats
29 First, second and third
30 Imitated
31 Taken __; surprised
32 Hidden supply
33 Bread recipe verb
35 Smothers & others
38 Chimps & lemurs
39 __ at; beholding
41 "I __ Rock"; Simon & Garfunkel hit
42 Frame of mind
44 Musical beat
45 Made owl noises
47 Cerebellum's place
48 Declines
49 Word of mild disgust
50 Fence opening
52 Get ready, for short
53 Roll call response
54 Soothing drinks
55 Vane direction
59 Your, in the Bible

