Crossword puzzle answers: November 6, 2018
Here are the crossword solutions found in the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : November 06, 2018 Updated : November 06, 2018
Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published November 6, 2018.
Love playing our daily crossword? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium. If you're looking for past crossword puzzle from our newspaper, you can find them on the main crossword puzzle answers page.
ACROSS 1 That woman 4 Ice cream portion 9 Garfunkel & others 13 Fine-tune a manuscript 15 Collection of treasures 16 South American nation 17 At __; relaxed 18 Levels, as a building 19 Fibbed 20 Glee 22 Small bills 23 Cleans the floor 24 Common street name 26 Drink 29 Riding __; saddleless 34 Dinghies & dories 35 Records 36 Forbid 37 Part of the foot 38 Prepared to take a selfie 39 "Arsenic and Old __"; Cary Grant film 40 Suffix for count or govern 41 Carrying a gun 42 Caffè __; chocolate-flavored coffee 43 Close call 45 Addicted 46 Pork product 47 Reserve a room 48 Jittery 51 Greek love deity 56 Difficult child 57 Give first aid to 58 Tidy 60 Shower alternative 61 Spooky 62 Deep long cut 63 Flower stalk 64 Use one's money 65 Pigpen
DOWN 1 TV's "__ Haw" 2 Cheese in a red wax 3 Ascend 4 1 of 13 on the U.S. flag 5 Stuffs 6 Leak out 7 Jenn-Air appliance 8 Bugged 9 With __; self-confidently 10 Harness strap 11 Hemlock or hazel 12 Lather 14 One who eats on the house 21 Steals from 25 "__ Miserables" 26 "A Doll's House" playwright 27 Bullwinkle, for one 28 Good wood for floats 29 First, second and third 30 Imitated 31 Taken __; surprised 32 Hidden supply 33 Bread recipe verb 35 Smothers & others 38 Chimps & lemurs 39 __ at; beholding 41 "I __ Rock"; Simon & Garfunkel hit 42 Frame of mind 44 Musical beat 45 Made owl noises 47 Cerebellum's place 48 Declines 49 Word of mild disgust 50 Fence opening 52 Get ready, for short 53 Roll call response 54 Soothing drinks 55 Vane direction 59 Your, in the Bible