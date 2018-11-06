Crossword puzzle answers: November 7, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published November 7, 2018.

ACROSS 1 Sault __. Marie 4 Say 9 Dick and Jane's dog 13 Rotate 14 "__ yours"; letter closing 15 African nation 16 Leave out 17 "The Three __"; Dumas novel 19 __ T; exactly 20 Wooden piers 21 Abhors 22 Cacophony 24 Companion 25 Attractive metal? 27 Arranges 30 Grown-up 31 Plato & Carvey 33 Rest 35 Mrs. Herman Munster 36 Turning part of a motor 37 Phi __ Kappa 38 Oolong or pekoe 39 Rejuvenate 40 Poisonous 41 Dire; critical 43 Tyrant 44 Traitor 45 Dishwasher cycle 46 Cavalry sword 49 "Trick or __!" 51 Beanie 54 Horseback rider 56 Commotion 57 Creep about stealthily 58 Singer/actress Reese 59 Rescuer 60 Groupies 61 __ like; appears to be 62 McMahon & Marinaro