Crossword puzzle answers: November 7, 2018

Here are the crossword solutions found in the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
ACROSS
1 Sault __. Marie
4 Say
9 Dick and Jane's dog
13 Rotate
14 "__ yours"; letter closing
15 African nation
16 Leave out
17 "The Three __"; Dumas novel
19 __ T; exactly
20 Wooden piers
21 Abhors
22 Cacophony
24 Companion
25 Attractive metal?
27 Arranges
30 Grown-up
31 Plato & Carvey
33 Rest
35 Mrs. Herman Munster
36 Turning part of a motor
37 Phi __ Kappa
38 Oolong or pekoe
39 Rejuvenate
40 Poisonous
41 Dire; critical
43 Tyrant
44 Traitor
45 Dishwasher cycle
46 Cavalry sword
49 "Trick or __!"
51 Beanie
54 Horseback rider
56 Commotion
57 Creep about stealthily
58 Singer/actress Reese
59 Rescuer
60 Groupies
61 __ like; appears to be
62 McMahon & Marinaro


DOWN 
1 Japanese wrestling form
2 Like pyramid sides
3 Suffix for absorb or correspond
4 Maximum; extreme
5 Cease-fire
6 Elephant tooth
7 BPOE folks
8 Bread variety
9 Walks off with
10 Verse writer
11 Bogeyman
12 Fling
13 Tricycle rider
18 "__ all, folks!"
20 Count calories
23 "Beauty is __ skin deep"
24 Juicy fruit
25 Thick sweet drink
26 Parisian farewell
27 Winter forecast
28 Surprising
29 Outdoor socializing area
31 First word in a warning
32 Supped
34 Treaty
36 Torn in two
37 Supervisor
39 Raises, as kids
40 Canvas shelter
42 Aristotle & Onassis
43 Ross and Rigg
45 Kingdom
46 __-righteous; holier-than-thou
47 Greenish-blue
48 Incinerate
49 Willow or yew
50 Make angry
52 Broadcasts
53 In favor of
55 Cowboys' goals, for short
56 "Murder, __ Wrote"

 

 

