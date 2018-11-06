Crossword puzzle answers: November 7, 2018
Here are the crossword solutions found in the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : November 07, 2018 Updated : November 07, 2018
Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published November 7, 2018.
ACROSS 1 Sault __. Marie 4 Say 9 Dick and Jane's dog 13 Rotate 14 "__ yours"; letter closing 15 African nation 16 Leave out 17 "The Three __"; Dumas novel 19 __ T; exactly 20 Wooden piers 21 Abhors 22 Cacophony 24 Companion 25 Attractive metal? 27 Arranges 30 Grown-up 31 Plato & Carvey 33 Rest 35 Mrs. Herman Munster 36 Turning part of a motor 37 Phi __ Kappa 38 Oolong or pekoe 39 Rejuvenate 40 Poisonous 41 Dire; critical 43 Tyrant 44 Traitor 45 Dishwasher cycle 46 Cavalry sword 49 "Trick or __!" 51 Beanie 54 Horseback rider 56 Commotion 57 Creep about stealthily 58 Singer/actress Reese 59 Rescuer 60 Groupies 61 __ like; appears to be 62 McMahon & Marinaro
DOWN 1 Japanese wrestling form 2 Like pyramid sides 3 Suffix for absorb or correspond 4 Maximum; extreme 5 Cease-fire 6 Elephant tooth 7 BPOE folks 8 Bread variety 9 Walks off with 10 Verse writer 11 Bogeyman 12 Fling 13 Tricycle rider 18 "__ all, folks!" 20 Count calories 23 "Beauty is __ skin deep" 24 Juicy fruit 25 Thick sweet drink 26 Parisian farewell 27 Winter forecast 28 Surprising 29 Outdoor socializing area 31 First word in a warning 32 Supped 34 Treaty 36 Torn in two 37 Supervisor 39 Raises, as kids 40 Canvas shelter 42 Aristotle & Onassis 43 Ross and Rigg 45 Kingdom 46 __-righteous; holier-than-thou 47 Greenish-blue 48 Incinerate 49 Willow or yew 50 Make angry 52 Broadcasts 53 In favor of 55 Cowboys' goals, for short 56 "Murder, __ Wrote"