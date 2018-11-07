Crossword puzzle answers: November 8, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published November 8, 2018.

ACROSS 1 Long journey 5 Left-hand ledger entry 10 Decays 14 As a __; generally 15 Fill with joy 16 Honolulu's island 17 Wise __ owl 18 Harassed 20 Affirmative 21 Ailing 22 Blaze residue 23 Stretch of land 25 JFK's predecessor 26 Most bashful 28 Like formal wear 31 Shoestrings 32 "Jack __ could eat no fat…" 34 Bather's spot 36 Zealous 37 Perspiration 38 Office note 39 Word attached to coffee or jack 40 Street talk 41 Accepted standards 42 Young swan 44 Walks leisurely 45 Fishing pole 46 Game of chance 47 Poe's first name 50 At any __; nevertheless 51 Male turkey 54 "Nonsense!" 57 Secretary's error 58 Melancholy 59 Self-confidence 60 Made fun of 61 Candy store chain 62 Grand home 63 Cowboy Autry