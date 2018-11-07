Crossword puzzle answers: November 8, 2018

Crossword

Here are the crossword solutions found in the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : November 08, 2018
Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published November 8, 2018.

 

ACROSS
1 Long journey
5 Left-hand ledger entry
10 Decays
14 As a __; generally
15 Fill with joy
16 Honolulu's island
17 Wise __ owl
18 Harassed
20 Affirmative
21 Ailing
22 Blaze residue
23 Stretch of land
25 JFK's predecessor
26 Most bashful
28 Like formal wear
31 Shoestrings
32 "Jack __ could eat no fat…"
34 Bather's spot
36 Zealous
37 Perspiration
38 Office note
39 Word attached to coffee or jack
40 Street talk
41 Accepted standards
42 Young swan
44 Walks leisurely
45 Fishing pole
46 Game of chance
47 Poe's first name
50 At any __; nevertheless
51 Male turkey
54 "Nonsense!"
57 Secretary's error
58 Melancholy
59 Self-confidence
60 Made fun of
61 Candy store chain
62 Grand home
63 Cowboy Autry

DOWN 
1 Cafeteria patron's item
2 Trick
3 Stretchiness
4 Griffey Sr. or Griffey Jr.
5 Make a painting of
6 Vote into office
7 Dog's comment
8 "__ Now or Never"
9 20th letter
10 Stirs
11 Vow
12 You, to Shakespeare
13 Lather
19 Police trainee
21 Talk back
24 Donna of old TV
25 "Phooey!"
26 Strike with an open palm
27 Chaos
28 __ one's feet; stall
29 Unfair generalization
30 Delicious 
32 Kill a fly
33 Writing instrument
35 Head honcho
37 Winter toy
38 Nearly all
40 Night noise
41 C-sharp or A-flat
43 Student's concerns
44 May honoree
46 Cowboy's rope
47 Recedes
48 Valley
49 Adhesive
50 Picnic spoiler
52 __-minded; willing to reconsider
53 Apple pie à la __
55 Record speed letters
56 __ favor for; help out
57 Price label

 

 

Crossword
 
 
