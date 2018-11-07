Crossword puzzle answers: November 8, 2018
Here are the crossword solutions found in the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : November 08, 2018
Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published November 8, 2018.
ACROSS 1 Long journey 5 Left-hand ledger entry 10 Decays 14 As a __; generally 15 Fill with joy 16 Honolulu's island 17 Wise __ owl 18 Harassed 20 Affirmative 21 Ailing 22 Blaze residue 23 Stretch of land 25 JFK's predecessor 26 Most bashful 28 Like formal wear 31 Shoestrings 32 "Jack __ could eat no fat…" 34 Bather's spot 36 Zealous 37 Perspiration 38 Office note 39 Word attached to coffee or jack 40 Street talk 41 Accepted standards 42 Young swan 44 Walks leisurely 45 Fishing pole 46 Game of chance 47 Poe's first name 50 At any __; nevertheless 51 Male turkey 54 "Nonsense!" 57 Secretary's error 58 Melancholy 59 Self-confidence 60 Made fun of 61 Candy store chain 62 Grand home 63 Cowboy Autry
DOWN 1 Cafeteria patron's item 2 Trick 3 Stretchiness 4 Griffey Sr. or Griffey Jr. 5 Make a painting of 6 Vote into office 7 Dog's comment 8 "__ Now or Never" 9 20th letter 10 Stirs 11 Vow 12 You, to Shakespeare 13 Lather 19 Police trainee 21 Talk back 24 Donna of old TV 25 "Phooey!" 26 Strike with an open palm 27 Chaos 28 __ one's feet; stall 29 Unfair generalization 30 Delicious 32 Kill a fly 33 Writing instrument 35 Head honcho 37 Winter toy 38 Nearly all 40 Night noise 41 C-sharp or A-flat 43 Student's concerns 44 May honoree 46 Cowboy's rope 47 Recedes 48 Valley 49 Adhesive 50 Picnic spoiler 52 __-minded; willing to reconsider 53 Apple pie à la __ 55 Record speed letters 56 __ favor for; help out 57 Price label