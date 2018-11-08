Crossword puzzle answers: November 9, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published November 9, 2018.

Love playing our daily crossword? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium. If you're looking for past crossword puzzle from our newspaper, you can find them on the main crossword puzzle answers page.

ACROSS 1 Water temperature 5 Dignitaries 9 Swine supper 13 Hate 15 Remove wrinkles from 16 Family member 17 Snail's secretion 18 Sleeping pills 20 Egg producer 21 Allow 23 Dictator 24 Plato's last letter 26 TV series for George Eads, once 27 Running competitively 29 Snapshots 32 On the ball 33 Inexperienced 35 Damone or Tayback 37 Give a pink slip to 38 Wild felines 39 Prepare to eat a banana 40 Boxing decision 41 Expenses 42 Zodiac sign 43 __ de corps; camaraderie 45 Stopped for a bit 46 Long-tailed rodent 47 Goethe's most famous play 48 Modernize 51 Everyone 52 __ moment; instant of realization 55 Brotherly 58 Idaho export 60 Leak out 61 Ages 62 Cook clams 63 Earned a traffic ticket 64 Knighted woman 65 Notice