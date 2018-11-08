Crossword puzzle answers: November 9, 2018

Crossword

Here are the crossword solutions found in the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : November 09, 2018 Updated : November 09, 2018
Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published November 9, 2018.

 

ACROSS
1 Water temperature
5 Dignitaries
9 Swine supper
13 Hate
15 Remove wrinkles from
16 Family member
17 Snail's secretion
18 Sleeping pills
20 Egg producer
21 Allow
23 Dictator
24 Plato's last letter
26 TV series for George Eads, once
27 Running competitively
29 Snapshots
32 On the ball
33 Inexperienced
35 Damone or Tayback
37 Give a pink slip to
38 Wild felines
39 Prepare to eat a banana
40 Boxing decision
41 Expenses
42 Zodiac sign
43 __ de corps; camaraderie
45 Stopped for a bit
46 Long-tailed rodent
47 Goethe's most famous play
48 Modernize
51 Everyone
52 __ moment; instant of realization
55 Brotherly
58 Idaho export
60 Leak out
61 Ages
62 Cook clams
63 Earned a traffic ticket
64 Knighted woman
65 Notice


DOWN 
1 Cleanse
2 Qualified
3 Huge horned mammal
4 May honoree
5 Panorama
6 Anger
7 Okra or snow pea
8 Grabs
9 Ghost
10 Mauna Loa's output
11 Out in the __; exposed
12 One of the tenses
14 Give in
19 Mike or Cicely
22 __ on; encourage
25 Deep mud
27 Huck Finn's transport
28 Identical
29 Animal enclosures
30 Exaggerates
31 Persistent attack
33 Main point; essence
34 Go bad
36 Clumsy fellow
38 Dawdled
39 Name for 12 popes
41 Wooden box
42 Bank safes
44 Babbled
45 Crony
47 Insincere
48 Eerie sightings
49 __ up; support from behind or beneath
50 Stupor
53 Stack
54 Branch of the military
56 Gun rights org.
57 Milne's monogram
59 Dined

 

 

